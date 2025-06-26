Governor calls for campaign finance reform

Governor Jane Owen delivers the Throne Speech, June 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): Governor Jane Owen added her voice to the calls for election campaign finance reform as she delivered the Throne Speech at the annual opening of parliament on Wednesday. Her address provided few details about what the government has planned for the next two years, and the NCFC administration has delayed the delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement until later in the year. However, the UK’s representative said the rules governing how elections are paid for need to be changed.

Echoing comments made by both the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Observer Mission and Cayman’s local observers, which have since been repeated by the opposition, she confirmed the need to update campaign financing rules early in this new term and to address the imbalance between constituencies, even as she acknowledged that this is not her area of responsibility but of the elected arm of government.

“I believe this is a gap worthy of consideration at an early stage of this parliament to reflect evolving international standards and to give our voting public more clarity on political funding. Decisions on this aspect, along with any future consideration of election boundaries, are clearly devolved within the Constitution to our elected representatives and to this House,” she said.

Though her advice was short on details, the governor offered her support for the coalition government’s decision to amend the Public Management and Finance Act to delay the delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement until later in the year to give the new administration more time to define its policy goals and how to achieve them.

Nevertheless, Owen did confirm that immigration reform was a government priority as well as goals to improve education, training, skills development and job opportunities for Caymanians.

“It is the intention of this government that all Caymanian school leavers have a route to further education either at vocational or degree level, or indeed opportunities to take up internships and apprenticeships in the private sector and civil service, so that we can ensure in future that all our young people are employed at a level that fits their skills and abilities,” she said.

The governor said the government would be focused on the mental health and overall well-being of the community. “We know the modern world can put untold pressure on us all, and that includes our young people,” she said, adding that while there were existing “excellent interventions”, more could be done to join up their work with government initiatives. She also noted that the administration plans to focus on improving the nation’s health as a whole.

The governor gave a passing mention to the environment, but indicated that this administration, like all those before it, will be welcoming development. While The Cayman Community Party had campaigned on a greener agenda and its goals for a truly sustainable economy, Owen said that “development is a necessity to improve housing, transport, energy and entrepreneurship” and that it could “deliver improvements to our premium tourism product”.

She continued, “We need to balance development with steps to protect the environment and retain the natural beauty that has been the hallmark of Cayman for centuries.

“It is through working together and making decisions based on facts and on science that we can secure the broadest possible consensus for future sustainable growth,” she said in an indirect reference to the recent controversies surrounding the National Conservation Council and the former environment minister’s attempts to remove the scientists from that important technical authority.

The governor also noted that King Charles III remains a strong supporter of the current bid to make Little Cayman’s coastal waters a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Focusing on her own responsibility for the security of these islands, she pointed to the threat to society posed by the availability of guns, by knife crime, by increasingly engineered drugs and by gangs and groups in organised crime. However, she commended Police Commissioner Kurt Walton and the RCIPS for the work they are doing, particularly for the recently revealed high detection rates in solving serious crimes.

“We are also working hard to tackle Cayman’s abysmal record for road deaths and injuries through the government’s plans to introduce a penalty points system on driving licences, as well as by improving public transport,” she said.

Following the relatively short address, Owen left parliament to head for the airport, as she was travelling to the UK for the annual conference of ambassadors and other heads of delegations, where she said the UK’s overseas representatives will discuss world affairs including security, the global economy, development, environment and societal issues, and probably AI as well.

“I shall be proud to represent Cayman and the contribution we make through our regional and international links,” she told parliament.