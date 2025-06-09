Goalie makes impressive debut as CI bows out of cup
(CNS): In the Cayman Islands’ final 2026 World Cup qualifying game on home soil against Honduras on Saturday, the national squad lost 1-0. Despite the loss, the national football team made an impressive effort on home turf at the Truman Bodden Stadium. The star of the Cayman team was undoubtedly the goalkeeper, Deshawn Whittaker, who made his debut for the national squad with eight spectacular saves.
According to the official match statistics, Honduras had 31 shots, eight of which were saved by Whittaker. But 86 minutes into the game, a close shot by Carlos Mejia was deflected into the goal off Wesley Robinson, finally putting Honduras on the scoreboard.
But even with only 14% of the match possession and just one shot at the Honduras net, the result was an impressive end to the team’s World Cup run and a great day for Whittaker.
See highlights of the game on CONCACAF’s channel below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Sports
He did do a good job. but the only goal they got he looked like he was afraid of the ball.
Honduras had the home advantage it seemed.
Thank you for their excellent efforts. I thank them and applaud them.
Chicken or the egg: The majority of us do not attend the matches because our national team does not win… or the team does not win more often because we do not support them enough? I think it is latter.
09@2.40pm – I believe it’s the latter too. Many fans (and some players) lost faith in Cayman football after the Jeff Webb fiasco. He ruined football in Cayman.
Meanwhile, he’s living big in Atlanta.
could be so much better if CIFA was being run by people who actually knew something about football