Goalie makes impressive debut as CI bows out of cup

Deshawn Whittaker (photo courtesy of CIFA)

(CNS): In the Cayman Islands’ final 2026 World Cup qualifying game on home soil against Honduras on Saturday, the national squad lost 1-0. Despite the loss, the national football team made an impressive effort on home turf at the Truman Bodden Stadium. The star of the Cayman team was undoubtedly the goalkeeper, Deshawn Whittaker, who made his debut for the national squad with eight spectacular saves.

According to the official match statistics, Honduras had 31 shots, eight of which were saved by Whittaker. But 86 minutes into the game, a close shot by Carlos Mejia was deflected into the goal off Wesley Robinson, finally putting Honduras on the scoreboard.

But even with only 14% of the match possession and just one shot at the Honduras net, the result was an impressive end to the team’s World Cup run and a great day for Whittaker.