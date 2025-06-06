Fourth person arrested in rental scam probe

(CNS): Police have arrested a 23-year-old man living in George Town in an ongoing probe into what appears to be a widening investigation into a residential property rental scam. The suspect was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit on Suspicion of Obtaining Property by Deception. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with a social media scam in which potential tenants are conned out of cash given in the expectation of securing a place to live.

Police said they have also seized several electronic devices from the man’s residence, which are believed to have been used to facilitate the scams, which were also advertised on classified listings. The man remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Last month, the police charged one woman in connection with the same scam, but as the investigation continues, the number of victims has not yet been revealed.

However, the police continue to ask people with any information or who are victims of the fraudsters to come forward. Anyone who believes they may have been affected is strongly encouraged to report the matter to the police by contacting the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.