Former owners of Margaritaville sued by liquidators

Artist’s rendition of the proposed Hyatt Centric Residences (from the website)

(CNS): Liquidators handling the collapse of the companies behind the Margaritaville Resort on the West Bay Road have sued the former directors in the latest chapter of a five-year saga of financial and legal turmoil. Hugh Hart and Jonathan Murphy, both Cayman residents, and Howard Sitzer from Israel are being sued for fraud as local liquidators attempt to recover money for those who bought units at the resort but never received the agreed rent for them.

Russel Homer and Karen Scott of Chris Johnson and Associates are seeking compensation from the three directors of MVCayman and MVAdvisory, which traded as HHG Cayman Ltd, when it ran the Jimmy Buffett-themed beach resort on the more than five-acre site of the Old Treasure Island hotel.

Margaritaville got into trouble just a few years after opening. Then, local IT millionaire Jerry Beck successfully sued the owners and brought the companies down when the US$2 million debt owed to him was not paid.

This latest lawsuit is seeking to obtain money directly from the three men who were all directors of MVC. The liquidators claim that they breached their fiduciary duties and allege they engaged in financial wrongdoing, including deceptive arrangements and failing to keep proper accounts. Homer and Scott claim the directors misapplied and mishandled corporate funds, traded when they were insolvent and deliberately defrauded their creditors, among other alleged illegal dealings.

As a result, the liquidators are asking the courts to find that the directors breached their statutory as well as fiduciary duties and contribute to the liquidation by paying damages or compensation as the court sees fit.

Meanwhile, the resort building, which remains in a state of neglect and disrepair, was sold in December for $8.6 million under a court order as part of the liquidation process. It was bought by a mystery developer under the name of ‘269 West Bay Road Limited’, the address of the site.

Since then, a planning application has been submitted for the development of a ten-storey, four-star hotel by Trio Architects, which will see the existing buildings demolished. The new resort will be managed under the Hyatt Centric brand. According to a new website, the anonymous developers are already soliciting pre-development sales, even though the application has not yet gone before the Central Planning Authority.

