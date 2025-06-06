Fishing boat being towed to Roatan, says CICG

FV Cardvern (photo supplied by CICG)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has confirmed that the Cayman Islands-flagged fishing vessel (FV) Cardvern is currently being towed to Roatan, Honduras, by Honduran-registered Motor Vessel (MV) CORTES 1, which reached the stranded boat yesterday afternoon. The three crew members, who have been at sea since the weekend, were said to be on board and safe.

The coastguard said yesterday that the CORTES 1 was about 114 Nautical Miles from Roatan, making way at 5 knots. The vessel was experiencing 20-knot winds and 5-foot seas, and is expected to arrive at Brick Bay around 9:00am today, Friday.

The boat first issued a distress call just after 8:18am on Sunday, 1 June. The 36-foot vessel had lost a propeller and was experiencing difficulties near Rosario Bank, approximately 159.37 nautical miles from Grand Cayman.

This triggered a rescue response led by the Honduran authorities, who have kept in close contact with the CICG.