First 2025 storm forms in remote Atlantic waters

Satellite image of TS Andrea from NOAA website

(CNS): Tropical Storm Andrea, located 1,200 miles west of the Azores, became the first storm of this season on Tuesday, forming in a remote part of the central Atlantic, far north of the tropical waters that usually fuel storms. Andrea is moving easterly at about 17mph and currently packing winds of nearly 40mph with higher gusts, but is expected to be short-lived.

“Environmental conditions will become increasingly hostile over the next day or so,” the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning in its discussions about the storm, which is the most northeasterly storm ever formed in June on record. “Water temperatures will plummet to around 21/22C, with vertical, wind shear increasing to 35-40 knots, in a dry mid-level environment.”

The storm is expected to dissipate by Wednesday night.









