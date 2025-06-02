Ex gratia pensions revised for civil servants

(CNS): More current and former Caymanian civil servants are now able to apply for increased pension benefits following the rollout of new regulations for those who held office in the public service before 1 January 2000 and continued to be employed by government after that date or were eligible but failed to receive a contracted officer’s supplement for the time they served before 1 January 2000.

The regulations allow such persons to have an ex gratia Defined Benefit pension calculation apply not only to their pre-2000 period of service, but also to all subsequent service until their retirement date, officials said in a press release following the publication of the new rules.

To determine eligibility, people should submit a completed application to the Public Service Pensions Board for consideration. Officials said the application process provides eligible individuals with a structured pathway to access this ex gratia defined benefits pension for their full years of service.

“This regulation further standardises the pension process, ensuring fair treatment for all eligible Caymanian civil servants while maintaining fiscal responsibility. This expanded facility provides eligible applicants with a defined benefit pension calculation which is applicable to their entire years of service and which will be paid as a monthly supplement when retired,” the release stated.

Each application form must be submitted to PSPB Chief Executive Officer Jewel Evans Lindsey at pspb@pspb.ky, accompanied by a letter explaining the grounds for the application of the grant, a medical certification of permanent disability (where applicable), an original birth certificate or passport, an original status certificate (where applicable) and copies of relevant service contracts.

The ex gratia Defined Benefit pension is calculated by paying the difference between the Defined Contribution Benefit that these historical employees are currently entitled to and the Defined Benefit pension. The approved enhanced pension provisions will be calculated using the same formula as standard defined benefit pensions, with some adjustments.

The new regulations specify that applicants cannot receive ex gratia pensions if they are already receiving other public service pension entitlements, previous ex gratia pensions or settlement agreement payments for the same service period.

The new requirements take effect immediately.

Anyone who believes they are eligible for this ex gratia Defined Benefit pension is encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.