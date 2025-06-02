Ex gratia pensions revised for civil servants
(CNS): More current and former Caymanian civil servants are now able to apply for increased pension benefits following the rollout of new regulations for those who held office in the public service before 1 January 2000 and continued to be employed by government after that date or were eligible but failed to receive a contracted officer’s supplement for the time they served before 1 January 2000.
The regulations allow such persons to have an ex gratia Defined Benefit pension calculation apply not only to their pre-2000 period of service, but also to all subsequent service until their retirement date, officials said in a press release following the publication of the new rules.
To determine eligibility, people should submit a completed application to the Public Service Pensions Board for consideration. Officials said the application process provides eligible individuals with a structured pathway to access this ex gratia defined benefits pension for their full years of service.
“This regulation further standardises the pension process, ensuring fair treatment for all eligible Caymanian civil servants while maintaining fiscal responsibility. This expanded facility provides eligible applicants with a defined benefit pension calculation which is applicable to their entire years of service and which will be paid as a monthly supplement when retired,” the release stated.
Each application form must be submitted to PSPB Chief Executive Officer Jewel Evans Lindsey at pspb@pspb.ky, accompanied by a letter explaining the grounds for the application of the grant, a medical certification of permanent disability (where applicable), an original birth certificate or passport, an original status certificate (where applicable) and copies of relevant service contracts.
The ex gratia Defined Benefit pension is calculated by paying the difference between the Defined Contribution Benefit that these historical employees are currently entitled to and the Defined Benefit pension. The approved enhanced pension provisions will be calculated using the same formula as standard defined benefit pensions, with some adjustments.
The new regulations specify that applicants cannot receive ex gratia pensions if they are already receiving other public service pension entitlements, previous ex gratia pensions or settlement agreement payments for the same service period.
The new requirements take effect immediately.
Anyone who believes they are eligible for this ex gratia Defined Benefit pension is encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.
For more information about the application process and required documentation, contact the Public Service Pensions Board.
Category: Government Administration, Politics
Sure wish I could have wriggled into government in some way when I came here. I tried, but those positions weren’t available for ‘outsiders’, regardless of heritage or status. Even those positions I was “overqualified” for. So here I am after 40 years of service, shitty pension, no health insurance, not much health care, literally pinching pennies to make it through the day. I really didn’t think I would be hung out to dry, but that’s the case. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, given the way you all treat your seniors.
This is a really good gesture for ex-gratia pensioners. I know quite a few of them over 65 yrs and still not covered by Cinico like myself. So New Govt you are on the right track with Immigration Reform and payments for ex-gratia civil servants and Pensioners, however we would welcome Cinico Coverage for over 65s So whilst I and others waiting patiently hoping it will be enacted asap.
CNS – You might want to consider talking to CIG/POCS about the number & type of ex civil servants this will apply to. I got all mad reading the article, went and read the linked regulations, and it looks like this only applies to people who are now Caymanians and who ‘did not receive contracted officer’s supplement and did not receive pension benefits’. I can’t imagine that there were many who fell through the cracks like that. (Or why; so probably a bit of covering up mean practices there.)) And this is just a way to give them a pension instead of sending them to NAU.
None of this is true. All bullshit.
Civil servants get a bonus every Christmas plus an annual cost of living adjustment plus a defined benefit pension, plus an annual pay rise, plus free medical treatment, now this. No wonder we are running out of money.If they are accused of a criminal offence they are suspended on full pay until the case goes to court, often a year of more.
Not actually true. But don’t let that stop your bad-mindedness.
So much bullshit being peddled by low information idiots lately.