EWA progress depends on solving fiscal challenges

One end of the planned EWA extension

(CNS): The minister responsible for roads has said the start date for the East-West Arterial Road extension depends on how the government resolves the public finance crisis, as he doesn’t know what funds will be available for the work in the next budget. But Jay Ebanks told Dwayne Seymour, his former Cabinet colleague in the UPM Cabinet, that the new coalition remained committed to the project.

Answering questions in parliament on Wednesday evening, Ebanks said that the Environmental Impact Assessment had been completed, while the final Environmental Statement (ES), the Non-Technical Summary, and the Environmental Management Plan prepared by the consultants had all been published.

The next step is to present the documents to Cabinet. “A timeline on the road construction can only be provided once the country’s projected financial challenges have been resolved,” he said.

The previous government chose the most costly and least environmentally friendly option for the EWA extension. During the election campaign, André Ebanks, the current premier, told CNS that if the TCCP formed the government, it would select the alternative route.

It is no longer clear if that campaign commitment will stand now that André Ebanks leads a coalition that includes Jay Ebanks, who, as a member of the UPM Cabinet, had supported the more expensive and least green route, as well as four members of the Cayman Islands National Party.

But whichever route the Cabinet agrees upon, construction of the road depends on how well the NCFC administration manages to balance the books, as it is currently expected to end the year with a $26 million deficit. Jay Ebanks told his colleagues that the work on the next phase of the road is unlikely to begin in earnest until 2026.

The road remains controversial. Many commuters driving between the Eastern Districts and George Town believe it will reduce the time it takes to drive to work. But many others believe that the road will do little to alleviate rush hour traffic jams because the ultimate cause is the bottleneck at Grand Harbour. They believe the real reason for the road is to open up the environmentally critical Central Mangrove Wetlands for development.

The failure of successive administrations to introduce a modern, efficient public transport system, implement staggered school and work starting times, or decentralise government offices, as well as the refusal by many employers to allow remote working, has given rise to a growing public consensus that no amount of road building is going to solve Grand Cayman’s traffic chaos.