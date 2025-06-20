Ebanks to hold first Premier’s Question Time

André Ebanks addresses parliament (file photo)

(CNS): The state opening for the new session of parliament will take place on Wednesday, 25 June. The meeting will be held under the new Standing Orders that were passed at the end of the last administration, which include Question Time with the premier for the first time in the Cayman Islands. The new orders introduce fixed days and new hours for parliament to sit, as well as a two-month recess in the summer.

At the State Opening, which will begin at 2pm, Governor Jane Owen will deliver the Throne Speech, and Members of Parliament will review and table several annual reports from various government entities. The government is also planning to present several bills, including the Churches Incorporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Virtual Asset (Service Providers) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Public Service Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Public Management and Finance (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Dozens of questions have been submitted by members of the opposition, some of which will be included in the new Question Time. This will be a regular 30-minute feature that allows members to ask more general questions about the government’s performance. A 15-minute slot for Urgent Questions will also be available at each sitting, enabling members to raise pressing matters of public interest.

Members of the public can tune into the proceedings live via the CIGTV YouTube channel or Radio Cayman. They can also view the proceedings from the public gallery at the House of Parliament after signing in with security.