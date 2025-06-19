Ebanks builds new relationships in UK

Premier André Ebanks and UK Minister of State for the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty

(CNS): During his first official visit to London as premier and financial services minister, André Ebanks met with UK Minister of State for the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty in London this week as part of a series of meetings with British MPs and officials to discuss the UK’s support for the new government’s priorities. He also met with representatives from City UK and Transparency International and hosted a drop-in morning coffee social at the Cayman Islands’ London Office.

“The objective of these meetings is to set an early, positive tone between our new administration and key London stakeholders, particularly ministers of the UK Government,” Ebanks said. “This type of engagement strengthens the bonds, or deepens the bonds, of collaboration, and demonstrates that Cayman continues to be a trusted regional leader and partner while protecting and promoting our key industries and interests.”

The meeting between Doughty and Ebanks covered national security, environment programme funding and financial services. (See the joint UK-Cayman Islands Government statement on their meeting here.)

Doughty welcomed Cayman’s commitment to preserving the marine environment. Recognising the importance of UK-funded programmes, including the Darwin Initiative, the British government and the CIG will continue their partnership in environmental protection, including their work together in the Blue Belt Programme.

As with all meetings with the UK, the issue of beneficial ownership came up as Doughty welcomed the steps Cayman has taken to launch a register of information accessible to those with a legitimate interest, and the two men agreed to continue working on greater information sharing. The UK minister also thanked Ebanks for Cayman’s support to other territories in times of need, most recently in Anguilla.

Doughty’s visit to the Cayman Islands was confirmed for September 2025, and he reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to the sovereignty, security and defence of the Overseas Territories.

During the visit, Ebanks also met with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsey Hoyle; Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh MP; Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel MP; Sir Andrew Mitchell MP; Joe Powell MP; and the new Chair of the Cayman Islands All-Party Parliamentary Group Sarah Champion MP, and Vice Chair Lord Brady.

