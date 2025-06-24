DVDL officer admits taking $100 bribes for inspections

DVDL on Crewe Road

(CNS): Mark Edward Chin (37), a former public officer at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL), admitted almost two dozen counts of fraud and breach of trust. Chin appeared in Grand Court on Friday, accused of taking $100 cash bribes from members of the public to issue them with roadworthy certificates for their vehicles without carrying out inspections.

He also admitted that he accepted bribes from others for a pass mark on the written driver’s licence exam and that he gave out DVDL customers’ personal data. He is expected to be sentenced in September.

Chin crimes spanned a three-year period between 2016 and 2019. He pleaded guilty to most of the charges the government brought against him in one of the largest anti-corruption cases ever prosecuted in Cayman, in terms of the number of people involved.

Around 20 other people were also charged in relation to the case, including another DVDL officer and the customers who were assisted by Chin and others to obtain their roadworthiness certificates, even though their vehicles had not been genuinely inspected.

Some of those involved have pleaded guilty to bribing Chin and others, and several have yet to enter pleas, while others have denied the allegations and are due to go to trial later this year. However, in the wake of Chin’s admissions, several of those accused of paying the bribes, who were also in court Friday, were given the opportunity to speak with their attorneys and reconsider their positions.

The court also indicated that those who have pleaded guilty to giving a $100 bribe to the DVDL officers are unlikely to be sent to jail immediately.

Given the number of defendants involved, in order to continue managing this case through the courts, various new dates were set for this week to allow anyone reconsidering their guilty pleas or who have not yet entered a plea to do so and allow those who denied the charges to have their cases set for trial.