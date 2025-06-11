Dump is ‘urgent priority’ but no policy outlined

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, CO Tamara Ebanks and PS Wayne Panton with DEH Recycling staff

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and PS Wayne Panton overlooking GT landfill

(CNS): Following a visit to the George Town landfill, the new minister responsible for Cayman’s ever-growing rubbish pile has said the issue is an “urgent national priority”, but so far, there are no indications on how she plans to address it. Last year, in her capacity as sustainability minister, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks withdrew from the talks with Dart on ReGen, a proposed deal for a new waste-management system, due to escalating costs and other issues. However, what happens next remains an open question.

“Standing at the edge of the landfill today, it is painfully clear that this is not just an environmental problem — it’s an urgent national priority that affects our land, our health and our economy,” Ebanks-Wilks said during the visit last Thursday, according to a release. “The Cayman Islands needs a waste system that works, and I am fully committed to delivering one that is both affordable and built to last.”

The George Town Landfill has been in operation since the 1970s and now spans about 58 acres, according to officials. Cayman generates five times the global average of waste and has a woefully inadequate recycling system, with almost no encouragement for any kind of reduction or reuse of the waste generated.

Each month, around 13,000 cubic yards of waste are added to the landfill, which was significantly reduced when Dart was allowed to cap and remediate a substantial area of “Mount Trashmore”.

It is also unclear how much longer the Department of Environmental Health can continue to tip waste into this unlined landfill. Officials have suggested it could be full by 2028, which would give the new government less than three years to develop a policy solution and implement it — an impossible feat.

During the tour, Ebanks-Wilks urged the public to take individual responsibility for reducing household waste.

“I’m challenging every household to recycle all Type 1 and Type 2 plastic items to reduce their garbage by just one bag per week,” she said. “This is one small change that each of us can make, and it will have a direct impact on the lifespan of the landfill. There are free recycling drop-off points in every district. So before your weekly grocery shop, take a moment to drop off your recyclables. These small everyday choices will make a big difference in the landfill capacity,” she added.

However, the government is not making it easy for people to recycle conveniently. The onus is on residents to clean, sort, store and then carry their recycling to what can often be overflowing and unpleasant recycling areas and place it in the relevant dumpsters. Furthermore, recycling is limited to aluminium, cardboard (unless it gets wet), glass and type 1 and 2 plastics only.

Ebanks-Wilks said it was a pleasure to meet members of the DEH, who work tirelessly, often at hours when many of us are still asleep.

“Their hard work is what is required to ensure the landfill sites in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands [are] safe,” she said. “Working at a waste management and recycling facility is certainly a tough and often overlooked job. I want to thank all staff for their commitment, resilience and expertise in keeping the Cayman Islands clean and safe.”

However, so far, there is no indication as to the way forward on waste management. When CNS spoke with Premier André Ebanks last month, he also noted that the issue was a priority for the National Coalition for Caymanians. He said the issue had yet to be discussed within caucus, but everyone was “eager to find a cost-effective solution”, and there are plans to step up recycling and composting, among other things, as a wider policy is developed.