Dump is ‘urgent priority’ but no policy outlined
(CNS): Following a visit to the George Town landfill, the new minister responsible for Cayman’s ever-growing rubbish pile has said the issue is an “urgent national priority”, but so far, there are no indications on how she plans to address it. Last year, in her capacity as sustainability minister, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks withdrew from the talks with Dart on ReGen, a proposed deal for a new waste-management system, due to escalating costs and other issues. However, what happens next remains an open question.
“Standing at the edge of the landfill today, it is painfully clear that this is not just an environmental problem — it’s an urgent national priority that affects our land, our health and our economy,” Ebanks-Wilks said during the visit last Thursday, according to a release. “The Cayman Islands needs a waste system that works, and I am fully committed to delivering one that is both affordable and built to last.”
The George Town Landfill has been in operation since the 1970s and now spans about 58 acres, according to officials. Cayman generates five times the global average of waste and has a woefully inadequate recycling system, with almost no encouragement for any kind of reduction or reuse of the waste generated.
Each month, around 13,000 cubic yards of waste are added to the landfill, which was significantly reduced when Dart was allowed to cap and remediate a substantial area of “Mount Trashmore”.
It is also unclear how much longer the Department of Environmental Health can continue to tip waste into this unlined landfill. Officials have suggested it could be full by 2028, which would give the new government less than three years to develop a policy solution and implement it — an impossible feat.
During the tour, Ebanks-Wilks urged the public to take individual responsibility for reducing household waste.
“I’m challenging every household to recycle all Type 1 and Type 2 plastic items to reduce their garbage by just one bag per week,” she said. “This is one small change that each of us can make, and it will have a direct impact on the lifespan of the landfill. There are free recycling drop-off points in every district. So before your weekly grocery shop, take a moment to drop off your recyclables. These small everyday choices will make a big difference in the landfill capacity,” she added.
However, the government is not making it easy for people to recycle conveniently. The onus is on residents to clean, sort, store and then carry their recycling to what can often be overflowing and unpleasant recycling areas and place it in the relevant dumpsters. Furthermore, recycling is limited to aluminium, cardboard (unless it gets wet), glass and type 1 and 2 plastics only.
Ebanks-Wilks said it was a pleasure to meet members of the DEH, who work tirelessly, often at hours when many of us are still asleep.
“Their hard work is what is required to ensure the landfill sites in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands [are] safe,” she said. “Working at a waste management and recycling facility is certainly a tough and often overlooked job. I want to thank all staff for their commitment, resilience and expertise in keeping the Cayman Islands clean and safe.”
However, so far, there is no indication as to the way forward on waste management. When CNS spoke with Premier André Ebanks last month, he also noted that the issue was a priority for the National Coalition for Caymanians. He said the issue had yet to be discussed within caucus, but everyone was “eager to find a cost-effective solution”, and there are plans to step up recycling and composting, among other things, as a wider policy is developed.
11@3:03pm -Relocating the dump was postponed in an early PPM administration allegedly due to the “nimby” sentiment impacting political will. Any other attempt(s) will likely face the same fate.
But is relocation even possible?
Relocate to where? Most viable locations become real-estate centered; polluting ground water lenses is a genuine concern (even with appropriate lining systems) in many other locations. It’s possible that the current site is the final destination, pardon the cliché.
But in any case, at our present population any Govt which re-engages the matter should cover the next 50-70 years.
Picture this, Sept. 1988 preparing for Hurricane Gilbert, two brothers are at the dump, dumping loose yard items;another pair seems to be doing the same. The entire cleared area for dumping is no more than 1 acre and nothing is over 1 dump-load high. The dump is located in the same location as today, which was then “the morass” behind Northern GT, in the boonies!
A mere 30 years of growth later, plus one devastating hurricane and a few other near-misses worth of “instant” debris later, the boonies have developed and the dump has grown.
It seems to me the Govt has no option but to revisit a regen-type concept with some entity. Seems the logical local entity is Dart. If there’s no further legal exposure, Govt needs consultant professionals on it’s team to either undertake it solo through international contract, or go back to the table with Dart, to do the same.
They beat down the PPM and Dart and now they are up sh*t creek. This is a monumental job that needs to be urgently and correctly dealt with. The government can not afford to do this alone and the NCFC will now need to spend millions again on consultants if they start from scratch or go back to Dart with their tail between their legs.
There has never been a better time to relocate waste management to a purpose built site somewhere in Bodden Town East or West –
I am glad that the new government has publicly acknowledged the critical nature of the dump situation and I hope that this new government will have the needed consensus to move forward with a solution. Part of the solution just may be clawing back money from the various vanity projects of the last government.
The past government acknowledged the problem and came up with a solution that the new government shut down. Now they have no idea what to do. They thought they had all the answers and are now left holding a very big problem clueless of how to solve it.
The dump has been (or should have been) a priority for the last 25 years. How many politicians have we had in that time? Don’t forget they are the highest paid politicians in the world.
here we go again…another non-update…step 1 on kicking the can down the road for another 4 years….zzzzzzzzzzz
just another day in wonderland.
This new government shut down PPMs actions regarding the dump calling them reckless and now haven’t got a clue what to do themselves. They will put the problem off for 4 years and then try and blame past governments again.
free tip for the new government…stop the waffle and start tackling these issues. same nonsense from anglin the other day on the deficit….
“Why aren’t they doing anything?!”
*government presents the things they are working on to the public, with explanations on what they are prioritizing*
“Why the hell are they wasting time telling us all this foolishness instead of working?!”
repeat ad nauseum