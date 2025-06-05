Dog dies after being shot outside West Bay home

(CNS): Police are investigating a shooting outside a West Bay house in the early hours of Thursday morning. Just before 3am on 5 June, police responded to a 911 call about a shot being fired at a residence off Billy Manderson Drive, off Town Hall Road. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a dog belonging to the residents of the home lying wounded next to a vehicle.

The dog was taken to a vet but later succumbed to its injuries and was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported to the police in connection with the shooting. However, the vehicle, which also belonged to the residents, had been damaged.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting and asking anyone with information about what took place to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.