DMS made $200k PPM donation, largest of campaign

(CNS): Cayman-based financial services company DMS was the largest donor of the official 2025 election campaign period, giving $200,000 to the PPM. While it is possible that other donors made larger donations to one or more of the parties before the start of the campaign on 3 March, the law does not require those donations to be disclosed. Overall, the PPM received more money from donors than any other party, bringing in close to half a million dollars.

According to the election spending returns, which are now available for the public to view at the Elections Office, the party received close to $100,000 in donations of $5,000 or less, which can be made anonymously. Another $200,000 was given by named donors, including CI$6,600 from former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin. Former party leader Roy McTaggart MP gave $35,000, while local attorney Graham Hampson, a long-time party member, donated just under $60,000.

The PPM also received $25,000 from International businessman Blake Ducharme, $20,000 from Robert Watler, $25,000 from Kirk Freeport, CI$10,000 from Medcert Solutions, and $15,000 from Strategic Wealth Foundation, an international precious metal dealer.

The Cayman Islands National Party reported receiving only $35,000 in donations during the official campaign period, around half of which came from donations under the $5,000 limit. The party also received $17,000 from Mark Anthony, who now owns the local BK franchise. Since no other donors are listed, the other $420,000 spent by the party on the campaign came either from the candidates’ own funds or donations made before 3 March.

The Cayman Community Party raised over $211,000, which included just three named donors. Wayne Panton, a founding member of the party, gave $50,000; Stacey Ottenbreit, a partner at Bliss Capitol, gave $10,000; and Chris Johnson, the owner of a local insolvency firm and forensic auditor, also gave $10,000 to the new party. The remaining funds were raised through donations of $5,000 or less.

Among the four elected independent MPs, Rolston Anglin, who spent $39,000, did not report receiving any donations. Jay Ebanks reported receiving $8,200 in small donations and spending CI$14,417 on his official campaign. Isaac Rankine, who spent $27,376 on his campaign, reported receiving $2,800 in small donations and in-kind contributions and $10,000 from Ronald Phillips. Chris Saunders, who reported spending more than $34,600 on his campaign, received $11,000 in small donations.