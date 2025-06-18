DMS made $200k PPM donation, largest of campaign
(CNS): Cayman-based financial services company DMS was the largest donor of the official 2025 election campaign period, giving $200,000 to the PPM. While it is possible that other donors made larger donations to one or more of the parties before the start of the campaign on 3 March, the law does not require those donations to be disclosed. Overall, the PPM received more money from donors than any other party, bringing in close to half a million dollars.
According to the election spending returns, which are now available for the public to view at the Elections Office, the party received close to $100,000 in donations of $5,000 or less, which can be made anonymously. Another $200,000 was given by named donors, including CI$6,600 from former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin. Former party leader Roy McTaggart MP gave $35,000, while local attorney Graham Hampson, a long-time party member, donated just under $60,000.
The PPM also received $25,000 from International businessman Blake Ducharme, $20,000 from Robert Watler, $25,000 from Kirk Freeport, CI$10,000 from Medcert Solutions, and $15,000 from Strategic Wealth Foundation, an international precious metal dealer.
The Cayman Islands National Party reported receiving only $35,000 in donations during the official campaign period, around half of which came from donations under the $5,000 limit. The party also received $17,000 from Mark Anthony, who now owns the local BK franchise. Since no other donors are listed, the other $420,000 spent by the party on the campaign came either from the candidates’ own funds or donations made before 3 March.
The Cayman Community Party raised over $211,000, which included just three named donors. Wayne Panton, a founding member of the party, gave $50,000; Stacey Ottenbreit, a partner at Bliss Capitol, gave $10,000; and Chris Johnson, the owner of a local insolvency firm and forensic auditor, also gave $10,000 to the new party. The remaining funds were raised through donations of $5,000 or less.
Among the four elected independent MPs, Rolston Anglin, who spent $39,000, did not report receiving any donations. Jay Ebanks reported receiving $8,200 in small donations and spending CI$14,417 on his official campaign. Isaac Rankine, who spent $27,376 on his campaign, reported receiving $2,800 in small donations and in-kind contributions and $10,000 from Ronald Phillips. Chris Saunders, who reported spending more than $34,600 on his campaign, received $11,000 in small donations.
The details of the spending and donations for the 2025 election campaign can be viewed by the public at the Elections Office at 68 West Bay Road, Monday to Friday, between 10:00am and 4:00pm.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
One thing is true what Dan Scott said in a speech, us 8:30 to 5 Caymanians going work every day trying make ends meet is just settling for the crumbs, while the Rich and Elite prosper more and more.
Is dms owned by Dart? Who did Don sell a large portion to a few years back?
On behalf of Kirk Freeport, $25K seemed like a reasonable price to pay for a cruise ship dock, but $25K is a lot of money to pay for nothing.
Don! I’m shocked!! I was wondering who you were supporting. Guess I just needed to sit quietly longer.
How?! PPM machine was well oiled and greased. Glad they didn’t make it any further than the back bench.
This friends is what special interests look like. Now! let’s see who ALT supported.
“When a country is less corrupt, it invests money more efficiently and fairly”
https://www.imf.org/en/Blogs/Articles/2019/04/04/blog-fm-ch2-tackling-corruption-in-government
Leaves voters no choice but to wonder in exchange for what, exactly 🧐
People select parties based on the needs of their business and what they believe is the correct way forward for a country. Peoples opinions differ. Some people see PPM as money hungry and anti Caymanian while some people see them as progressive and forward thinking. Some people see NCFC as prudent and pro-Caymanian, while some people see them as naive to the economic need of growth and detrimental to business.
To 11:11am: And that is why PPM got seven seats but lost government… again. Business care about bottom line, not people and the PPM has been selling us out since the early 2000s
“Since no other donors are listed, the other $420,000 spent by the party on the campaign came either from the candidates’ own funds or donations made before 3 March.”
Yes, the millions that Dan Scott put up before nomination day. If you believe that CINPs campaign was done with $500k, I got some magic beans to sell you.
@9:51 So by your reasoning, one can only imagine the millions that the PPM and the TCCP got beforehand. Self-funding is completely different than receiving money from big donors that expect something in return (on our dime).
Also, your “win” isn’t the win that you think it is by referencing the CINP leader. He can hold his head high with dignity because his goal was to not have to ultimately owe favours to anyone. His mission was to have a government in place that put Caymanians first and his money went to excellent use to do just that. So don’t worry about his money – worry about yours.
Perhaps more financial dealings should be delved into.
WTF.. Dwayne Seymour, I am totally shocked.. I really expected better..
This speaks volumes, you never know who to trust anymore.. makes me wonder now if DMS needs to have some control over the Government. It has long been known that PPM has been the part of choice when you need to purchase political favors.
Certainly you mean Don Seymour. I mean, if you expected better from Dwayne Seymour at this point… 😂
Sadly, expecting better from Don Seymour over the last decade or so is almost equally laughable, if we’re being honest.
Shame on you DMS.
Mr. Seymour laughs in pocket change.
Imagine Don’s frustration – all that money spent on a bunch of losers for nothing.
Not so fast he managed to get his Saxon deal pushed through before the election.
I feel bad for him. Imagine having all that money and success but still feeling so inadequate that he tries to meddle with politics.
@1:48 I don’t think its feeling inadequate, its pretty much securing a Government that will do whatever he instructs them to do when he needs anything done.Our Governments no matter what they try to make us believe is all about catering to the rich folk. Sad but true, and the PPM famous for it
Doh, Me Stupid!