Developers make another bid for declined GT tower block
(CNS): Legoland Real Estate is making another bid to secure planning permission for The Eldemire, a ten-storey residential tower on Boilers Road, George Town, that was turned down by the Central Planning Authority a year ago for a number of reasons, not least because of the density and the impact it would have on traffic. The developers have submitted a new but very similar application, reducing the apartment count by only five and adding commercial units on the lower floors.
According to the agenda for next week’s planning meeting, the developers behind the project are trying again to get the plans approved, despite the concerns raised by the CPA during a hearing last year. The development would be located in a small residential area along the narrow street that runs between Walkers Road and the harbourfront.
Although there have been no objections from anyone in the area, the CPA determined last June that the site is not a suitable location for such a high number of apartments, as it is located on a very narrow road that is heavily used. The members found that an increase of such a large number of people would exacerbate the traffic issues on Boilers Road, as well as in the surrounding areas, including Walkers Road and Seafarers Way.
In this application, the developers have added some commercial units on the ground floor, though they have not detailed what they might be. This appears to be an attempt to address the CPA’s concerns that there would not be sufficient amenities in the area to accommodate the residents and prevent them from having to drive for every errand. During the June 2024 hearing, the architect who presented the case on behalf of the developer said they did not want to include commercial space in the tower.
The application for the $86 million project includes 157 apartments (193 bedrooms), commercial units, a rooftop pool, a gym and a whopping 242 parking spots. But the slight changes to the application do not address all the concerns raised by the CPA last year, as the number of units on the site exceeds the density levels of any development on Grand Cayman.
In addition to problems created by the increase in traffic and the lack of amenities proposed in the building itself, the CPA said the applicant had not demonstrated how the proposed building density would meet the requirement to be similar to that of the nearest residential zone. In this case, that is Low Density Residential, which has a maximum of 15 units per acre or 22 units for this size of property.
At the last hearing, the board found that the applicant had failed “to demonstrate how such a significant proposed density would fit into the area” and that “the proposed density was so extensive as to even exceed the highest permitted density contemplated in the Development and Planning Regulations”.
The reduction from 162 to 157 units in this latest submission still exceeds the nearest residential zone density requirements by a significant amount.
See the CPA agenda for 25 June in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
I know that everyone in the world wants a piece of the CI.
This project is no different from the other high-end developments. Build for foreign investors to enrich their purses. The rentals or those that will be for sale will not be affordable for the average Caymanian or resident, so we understand why the realtor/developer is still pushing for it to be built.
I feel like screaming from my rooftop every time a realtor or developer talks about how such developments will enhance the surrounding areas and how Caymanians will benefit from such projects. BS! and No, we don’t want any more development for foreign investors to launder their money here in the Cayman Islands.
This would be great for the businesses in George Town who are struggling to make ends meet- its ghost town at night! We need people to be able to LIVE in GT, not just cruise tourists buying $2 key chains
People will live there for sure because of its close proximity to work places but they won’t hang out there in the way you’re thinking.
0.10 acres? You can likely accommodate the seven dwarves, but Snow white will have to live somewhere else
Why cant these developers just take NO for an answer? The CPA is pro development and rarely declines such applications. When they do it means that the proposal is so outrageous not even they (CPA) can go along with it. Legoland Real Estate needs to either find an appropriate location for this massive development or simply roll up their plans and go away.
This is an appropriate location for an apartment complex. I don’t want to live on overcrowded SMB or Camana Bay, and the South Sound apartments are too expensive.
Hopefully this will be approved , GT needs residential development to inject some life in the area and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Clearly this developer is not so well connected.
Who are these developers who want to do this? Why do they hide behind these deceptive names? Come out and say who you are.
Some foreigner with an accent
This one is hardly a secret.
hiding? They’re using a company- like every business. Its not exactly a conspiracy..
CIG should just rezone the areas around GT. We should be looking at good density in the core area of town. Imagine if people might actually be able walk or take a shuttle to the last remaining jobs in GT and support local shops and restaurants.
If you made it a residential area there is a highly likely to be more businesses wanting to locate offices, shops and restaurants in town. It would be good to see businesses that aren’t 100% focused on cruise ship passengers back in GT.
Overall the density requirements in Cayman are too restrictive. You can build a lovely house with a small enjoyable garden on 0.10 acres or less. But you aren’t allowed to develop lots that small. Land is super expensive and developers are skewing to luxury and near luxury properties to make a return.
Of course you see an opportunity. Such large scale development drives an economy for foreign investment with foreign workers to suit their vision. Yeah town will look nice with all that new money, shiny box structures, electric buggies and new folk drinking cafe but is that really our Cayman Islands?
Not so profitable is affordable housing and small scale businesses which can maintain a village and see locals thrive. When will it be time to put Caymanians first and have people who really aren’t conflicted be the decision makers.
CIG should just bulldoze GT and start again.