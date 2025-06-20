Developers make another bid for declined GT tower block

Boilers Road (from Google Maps)

(CNS): Legoland Real Estate is making another bid to secure planning permission for The Eldemire, a ten-storey residential tower on Boilers Road, George Town, that was turned down by the Central Planning Authority a year ago for a number of reasons, not least because of the density and the impact it would have on traffic. The developers have submitted a new but very similar application, reducing the apartment count by only five and adding commercial units on the lower floors.

According to the agenda for next week’s planning meeting, the developers behind the project are trying again to get the plans approved, despite the concerns raised by the CPA during a hearing last year. The development would be located in a small residential area along the narrow street that runs between Walkers Road and the harbourfront.

Although there have been no objections from anyone in the area, the CPA determined last June that the site is not a suitable location for such a high number of apartments, as it is located on a very narrow road that is heavily used. The members found that an increase of such a large number of people would exacerbate the traffic issues on Boilers Road, as well as in the surrounding areas, including Walkers Road and Seafarers Way.

In this application, the developers have added some commercial units on the ground floor, though they have not detailed what they might be. This appears to be an attempt to address the CPA’s concerns that there would not be sufficient amenities in the area to accommodate the residents and prevent them from having to drive for every errand. During the June 2024 hearing, the architect who presented the case on behalf of the developer said they did not want to include commercial space in the tower.

The application for the $86 million project includes 157 apartments (193 bedrooms), commercial units, a rooftop pool, a gym and a whopping 242 parking spots. But the slight changes to the application do not address all the concerns raised by the CPA last year, as the number of units on the site exceeds the density levels of any development on Grand Cayman.

In addition to problems created by the increase in traffic and the lack of amenities proposed in the building itself, the CPA said the applicant had not demonstrated how the proposed building density would meet the requirement to be similar to that of the nearest residential zone. In this case, that is Low Density Residential, which has a maximum of 15 units per acre or 22 units for this size of property.

At the last hearing, the board found that the applicant had failed “to demonstrate how such a significant proposed density would fit into the area” and that “the proposed density was so extensive as to even exceed the highest permitted density contemplated in the Development and Planning Regulations”.

The reduction from 162 to 157 units in this latest submission still exceeds the nearest residential zone density requirements by a significant amount.