Deficit forecast is very real, warns premier
(CNS): The huge surplus reported in the government’s unaudited accounts for the first three months of the year does not mean that the public finances are out of the woods. The pre-election review, which predicted a deficit at the end of this year of more than $26 million, is accurate, and Premier André Ebanks said it would take “considerable focus” to turn the finances around before the end of the year.
Members of the opposition recently implied that the deficit prediction is not necessarily genuine, as there is plenty of time for the government to work on reducing spending or increasing revenue.
But Ebanks made it clear that the forecast is sound, and it will take work to get back on track. “It is very real,” he told CNS when he sat down with us on Friday to explain more about the new administration’s plans for the months ahead and what policies are taking shape.
With finances playing a crucial role in determining what the new coalition can or cannot deliver, Ebanks said the first-quarter results can be somewhat misleading because there is always a healthy surplus at the beginning of any year. That’s when the government collects most of its fees from both tourism and financial services.
“If you take that snapshot on time, yes, it would be accurate to say it is surplus,” he said. “But a government or a household can’t think that way. You’ve got to think what’s going to happen by Christmas… when you know you’re getting into your leaner time, when the income isn’t coming in but your expenses are still being incurred. There is now a projected deficit. There is no doubt about it.”
Ebanks said the NCFC administration must now reconcile this deficit. It has begun shaping its first Strategic Policy Statement and how it will balance the government’s books to at least break even by year-end, if not generate a surplus.
The premier said the administration will examine what revenue measures are sitting on shelves that have not been implemented yet and are palatable to the economy. He pointed to plans to implement a new fee for the significant amount of information that the government now has to collect to meet its international tax reporting obligations, which was not rolled out this year as expected.
Ebanks, who is also the financial services minister, explained that these fees have not been implemented yet because the Tax Information Authority has not so far been a revenue-collecting agency, and so the government needs to review the best way to collect these fees. It will also look at what else has already been discussed with the financial services sector that could generate additional revenue to fend off the deficit without impacting ordinary people.
The premier said that spending must also be curtailed. The government might not be able to proceed with certain things, and the new finance minister, Rolston Anglin, is already examining the various projects that were expected to be funded in this budget. The Scranton Park in George Town is one of several under review, not because they were not good ideas or well intended, but because they may not be affordable now, he added.
“Some challenging decisions are going to have to be made,” he said. “We can’t lose our reputation for a healthy economy, where we usually have surpluses, and we certainly can’t… breach the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility.”
The forecast now for 2026 is also a deficit to the tune of $44 million, with a cash deposit shortage breaching two of the FFR’s basic requirements. “We have to seriously consider what parameters we’re going to put in place… for new revenue measures, cost savings or ways to do things more efficiently,” Ebanks said.
The government has begun discussing the use of artificial intelligence in the civil service to identify efficiencies, he said. That doesn’t mean current government staffing levels would be impacted, but there may be things that can be done more efficiently without adding to the headcount. “We’re going to have to think about how we work smarter,” the premier added.
The NCFC government is expected to deliver the Strategic Policy Statement in July, setting the scene for its policies over the coming term and lining up for the budget, which will be presented before the end of the year.
This will be combined with the release of the coalition agreement between the parties and the three independent candidates who make up the NCFC, Ebanks said.
Ebanks said there is an inherent link between the deal the coalition has come to, based on the merging of their manifestos and the SPS that will be shaped over the coming weeks, as these outline what the new government wants to achieve, which must be tied to the budget.
They could stop bailing out failing private schools purely because of religious links and the fact they have been long-established. A failing business is a failing business.
I’m looking at you Truth for Youth, and Triple C.
So it is evident over 65s and under 18s will not be getting mandatory Cinico Coverage which was already motioned by the Previous Govt. It appears no funds from the Govt Coiffures will be allocated to cover this. I still can’t fathom why the previous Govt did not enact forthwith. So we the uncovered ones will be left out in the cold , as this is not a priority. Ex-gratia pensioners and Immigration Reform are the high priorities at the moment.
If Government wants to deal with the deficit then it needs to babysit the projects that continue with overruns. There is a lack of accountability when government projects don’t complete within budget and a lot of finger pointing.
The Public Accounts Committee is comprised of politicians and no disrespect Roy but I didn’t hear you take anyone to task for the past 4 years. I hope PPM does a better job at being opposition this go around as you failed miserably the last 4 years. Too concerned with forming alliances. How did that work out for ya??!!
Be an effective opposition and hold them accountable for the over spending versus planning for the next election.
The people of this country deserve better!
Its called responsible financial management Andre!! You dont create a deficit simply because you collect the majority of your money in the 1st Quarter of the year. You simply plan for the months where revenues are lower. Andre seems to be saying that we will not have a surplus because we will get paid most of our money between Jan and March and we dont know how to budget effectively to make it last for the rest of the year. $1B received between Jan and March is not any different than $1B total being received in monthly amounts between Jan and Dec, its still $1B.
Also, if you dont yet have your priorities sorted out, how do you know you will struggle to break even?
Sounds like an amateur excuse to me!!
We have thirteen public holidays. If Cayman Airways was to bring back (or introduce) long weekend charters to Costa Rica, Cancún, San Andrés, Dominican Republic, the airline would certainly make a profit, and government would need to give them less money. The problem back in the day, was that they would say one departure time, and then waste people’s time by leaving several hours later. Also, what happened to pitching Cayman as a Spring break destination for university students?
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
i have a dream,,,that one day cig will implement just one recommendation of miller shaw or e&y reports.
i have a dream….that one day cig will announce plans curb uncontrolled spending and expansion of the civil service.
i have a dream…..that one day cig will take measure to stop welfare fraud in these islands
i have a dream…..that one day cig will prosecute those who commit welfare fraud in these islands
don’t expect anything from cig….
remember…cig are the ones who banned uber here to protect the rip-off taxi cartel.
cig are the ones that prevent walmart from coming here to protect local store owners..
cig are the ones that prevent any airline from under cutting the loss making, rip-off cayman airways…
cig are the ones that limit people from using solar technology
welcome to wonderland.
I am glad to see that the new NCFC government is reviewing at least some of the unaffordable pre-election projects of the previous government. Clearly now is not the time to be committing more than $700 million to Kenny’s poorly thought through mega-airports project. We cannot afford that or many of the other projects Kenny and JuJu initiated.
We go through this every year. Also, the fact that most of the CIG is behind on audited statements and we have loads of unrecorded liabilities (Pension & Healthcare) mean we aren’t in great shape. Then you add in the annual shortfalls for Cayman Airways, Turtle Farm etc. Plus we always need a transfer to HSA to make up for non-paynent and uninsured visits, both of these should not be happening.
We can’t spend money we don’t have.
We have borrowed ourselves into a fiscal hole.
Ongoing multimillion dollar projects should be stopped for evaluation and reconsideration.
BRAC. school , look at what is really needed, and proceed with something we can afford.
KENNY projects, STOP all work immediately on all of them.
PRISON resort…STOP paying the $8Million to consultants and allow Government, NOT consultants , to decide what we need and can afford.
Just the above will give us $250Million we won’t be spending on stuff we can’t afford and don’t need.