Deficit forecast is very real, warns premier

(CNS): The huge surplus reported in the government’s unaudited accounts for the first three months of the year does not mean that the public finances are out of the woods. The pre-election review, which predicted a deficit at the end of this year of more than $26 million, is accurate, and Premier André Ebanks said it would take “considerable focus” to turn the finances around before the end of the year.

Members of the opposition recently implied that the deficit prediction is not necessarily genuine, as there is plenty of time for the government to work on reducing spending or increasing revenue.

But Ebanks made it clear that the forecast is sound, and it will take work to get back on track. “It is very real,” he told CNS when he sat down with us on Friday to explain more about the new administration’s plans for the months ahead and what policies are taking shape.

With finances playing a crucial role in determining what the new coalition can or cannot deliver, Ebanks said the first-quarter results can be somewhat misleading because there is always a healthy surplus at the beginning of any year. That’s when the government collects most of its fees from both tourism and financial services.

“If you take that snapshot on time, yes, it would be accurate to say it is surplus,” he said. “But a government or a household can’t think that way. You’ve got to think what’s going to happen by Christmas… when you know you’re getting into your leaner time, when the income isn’t coming in but your expenses are still being incurred. There is now a projected deficit. There is no doubt about it.”

Ebanks said the NCFC administration must now reconcile this deficit. It has begun shaping its first Strategic Policy Statement and how it will balance the government’s books to at least break even by year-end, if not generate a surplus.

The premier said the administration will examine what revenue measures are sitting on shelves that have not been implemented yet and are palatable to the economy. He pointed to plans to implement a new fee for the significant amount of information that the government now has to collect to meet its international tax reporting obligations, which was not rolled out this year as expected.

Ebanks, who is also the financial services minister, explained that these fees have not been implemented yet because the Tax Information Authority has not so far been a revenue-collecting agency, and so the government needs to review the best way to collect these fees. It will also look at what else has already been discussed with the financial services sector that could generate additional revenue to fend off the deficit without impacting ordinary people.

The premier said that spending must also be curtailed. The government might not be able to proceed with certain things, and the new finance minister, Rolston Anglin, is already examining the various projects that were expected to be funded in this budget. The Scranton Park in George Town is one of several under review, not because they were not good ideas or well intended, but because they may not be affordable now, he added.

“Some challenging decisions are going to have to be made,” he said. “We can’t lose our reputation for a healthy economy, where we usually have surpluses, and we certainly can’t… breach the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility.”

The forecast now for 2026 is also a deficit to the tune of $44 million, with a cash deposit shortage breaching two of the FFR’s basic requirements. “We have to seriously consider what parameters we’re going to put in place… for new revenue measures, cost savings or ways to do things more efficiently,” Ebanks said.

The government has begun discussing the use of artificial intelligence in the civil service to identify efficiencies, he said. That doesn’t mean current government staffing levels would be impacted, but there may be things that can be done more efficiently without adding to the headcount. “We’re going to have to think about how we work smarter,” the premier added.

The NCFC government is expected to deliver the Strategic Policy Statement in July, setting the scene for its policies over the coming term and lining up for the budget, which will be presented before the end of the year.

This will be combined with the release of the coalition agreement between the parties and the three independent candidates who make up the NCFC, Ebanks said.

Ebanks said there is an inherent link between the deal the coalition has come to, based on the merging of their manifestos and the SPS that will be shaped over the coming weeks, as these outline what the new government wants to achieve, which must be tied to the budget.