CUC claims it was kept in dark over FOI appeal

CUC Building on North Sound Road

(CNS): In a judicial review hearing, in which CUC is challenging a decision by the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) ordering the release of two of its industry reports held by OfReg, the power company argued that it was treated unfairly when it wasn’t invited to take part in a hearing that led to the order. The matter was investigated by the OMB after a freedom of information applicant appealed the original refusal by the regulator to release a Cost of Service Study and the Incremental Distributed Solar report.

More than two years ago, James Whittaker, the president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, made the FOI request to OfReg for the release of the reports. The COSS was produced for the regulator to justify why CUC should be cleared to increase its base rate while the IDSS concerned the grid’s capacity to carry solar.

Both studies contain important information relating to Cayman’s very slow progress in moving from diesel, CUC’s main source of power generation, to renewables, as well as the cost of electricity in general, which is one of the causes of the soaring cost of living. The OMB considered the release of these studies to be very much in the public interest.

As the judicial review opened before Justice Jalil Asif on Wednesday, Chris Buttler KC, representing CUC, told the court that the company was never informed about the appeal or invited to take part to argue why the reports compiled by CUC should not be released.

Given that the Freedom of Information Act relates only to the public sector, the request for the release of these reports was made to OfReg, the government regulator. It was then OfReg’s duty to contact CUC, as the third party, about the potential release. If there was a lawful reason to withhold the documents, then it was OfReg that would be tasked with arguing the case for non-disclosure.

But Buttler said OfReg’s submissions during the appeal were “woefully inadequate” and did not address the questions that had been repeatedly asked by the OMB about why the reports should not be released. Butler argued that CUC had been treated unfairly and unjustly. He said the company should have been allowed to make submissions on why the reports, which it claims are commercially sensitive, should not be released. Instead, it was left out of the proceedings and not given a chance to have its say.

OfReg had argued during the OMB appeal hearing that, aside from containing commercially sensitive material, the reports would also form part of a competitive bid process regarding future utility solar generation and should therefore not be released while that process was underway. However, the ombudsman found that OfReg failed to show a connection between the records and the bidding process or any potential commercial harm to CUC if the reports were made public.

Buttler argued that CUC was not given a proper chance to make accurate submissions and correct the ones made by OfReg. He said the regulator’s submissions fell far short of what CUC felt needed to be given to the ombudsman about why the documents should not be disclosed. As a result, the company had been treated unfairly.

CUC was aware of the original FOI request and the informal pre-appeal hearings that began after it was refused and Whittaker appealed to the OMB. But it appears that CUC was excluded from the formal appeal process, and neither OfReg nor the OMB contacted the company with updates on the status of the appeal.

In February last year, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone published the results of the hearing. In her findings, she raised concerns about CUC’s role in creating the specifications for the bidding process, as the company would also be taking part in the bid, creating a real conflict of interest. This ultimately played a part in her direction to order OfReg to release the studies.

But Buttler claimed this was an “erroneous finding” because CUC was not designing the Request for Proposals. The OMB had never asked CUC about its role, leaving it to OfReg to argue its case, which the lawyer repeatedly said fell far short of what was needed. He said that CUC was in the best position to answer all of the questions and concerns raised by the ombudsman but had never been given the opportunity to make its own case.

In this judicial review, CUC is not asking the court to rule on whether or not the reports should be released, but to order a new OMB appeal hearing in which it can make its own submissions to justify keeping the reports under wraps.

The case continues.