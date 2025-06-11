CSU sticks with 17 storms prediction for 2025

Storm damage at La Esperanza on Cayman Brac in February 2024 (from social media)

(CNS): Colorado State University’s hurricane experts are sticking with their earlier forecast for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season in their June review, calling for above-average storm activity given the temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. The researchers predict that there will be seventeen named storms and nine hurricanes, and are cautioning coastal residents to take proper precautions.

Meanwhile, CIMA is urging homeowners to ensure they are adequately insured against the devastating effects of natural disasters, given the intensity and frequency of hurricanes and other extreme weather events such as heavy rain and flooding. Almost a third of home and building owners here do not have insurance, CIMA said.

In a release about the anticipated busy season, which officially started on Sunday, 1 June, CSU explained why they expect some 17 storms. “A warm Atlantic favors an above-average season, since a hurricane’s fuel source is warm ocean water. Additionally, a warm Atlantic leads to lower atmospheric pressure and a more unstable atmosphere. Both conditions favor hurricane formation,” the researchers said.

They cautioned, however, that there is more uncertainty with the June forecast this year than last year, given a number of other climate signals and sea surface temperature anomalies, with the odds of El Niño this hurricane season low but considerably higher than they were in 2024. In this updated forecast, the researchers also warned that there was a 56% probability of a major hurricane making landfall in the Caribbean.

While Cayman’s disaster preparedness has improved considerably since Grand Cayman was devastated by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and Cayman Brac by Paloma in 2009, there are still major threats for property owners on the shore and low-lying areas. Excessive development and he removal of wetlands have placed more properties at risk, even in the face of minor storms.

As CSU released its forecast update, CIMA said that as part of its ongoing hurricane preparedness and public awareness efforts, it was committed to promoting greater awareness of disaster risks and ensuring that both its employees and the broader community are well-informed and equipped to manage potential financial losses resulting from natural disasters.

But a study conducted by CIMA in 2023 found that more than 30% of residential and commercial properties in the Cayman Islands are not insured. While the authority made no findings on why this is the case, anecdotal evidence suggests that in some instances, insurance companies are not prepared to offer coverage for properties at significant risk, and where policies are offered, they are often beyond the financial reach of most ordinary households.

CIMA urged owners with insurance to examine their current property insurance to understand what it covers and what the deductibles are to understand the potential out-of-pocket costs in the event of a claim, as well as any exclusions or limits. The authority also raised the problem of increased construction costs and property values, which may mean that people are still underinsured, as they were after Ivan.

“Review your sums insured regularly to avoid underinsurance penalties… If your property is underinsured, you may not receive the full value of your claim,” CIMA said as it advised people to speak to their brokers now before a storm hits.