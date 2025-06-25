Court: Shandy is booze but DCI wrong to ban sale

(CNS): Whether or not shandy is intoxicating liquor and if a licence is needed for it to be sold in a supermarket were questions the Grand Court wrestled with in a recent judicial review. The JR was brought by GT Retail, a local supplier of Banks Shandy, after being told that the very low-alcohol drink could not be sold without a liquor licence.

A ruling by Justice Jalil Asif revealed some ambiguity in the Liquor Licensing Act and led him to conclude that, under the current legislation, shandy and other low-alcohol drinks, such as Baba Roots and kombucha, are “intoxicating liquor” and must be sold under licence.

However, because the law was applied by the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in a discriminatory fashion, singling out shandy among a number low-alcohol drinks, the court quashed the decisions to prevent the sale of Banks Shandy. It also reversed an appeal decision by the Liquor Licensing Board (LLB), which had agreed with the DCI that a licence was needed to sell it.

Back in September 2021, the DCI responded to a complaint that Banks Shandy, a very low-alcohol product (0.9% Alcohol By Volume) supplied by GT Retail, was being sold in Foster’s, which doesn’t have a liquor licence.

Foster’s was under the impression, based on earlier correspondence with customs officers, that the drink was not classified as alcohol for the purpose of liquor licensing and could be sold in the supermarket without a licence. Customs based this on the UK’s legal definition, which says that an alcoholic beverage must have an alcohol content of more than 1.2% ABV to be considered liquor or intoxicating.

When Foster’s management showed this information to DCI personnel, they rejected it, pointing out they, not customs, were the authority in this area. Foster’s then pulled the shandy from its shelves, and GT Retail was told by the DCI that they couldn’t sell the product without a licence. The supplier appealed to the LLB, but that appeal was rejected. As a result, the supplier turned to the courts.

After several delays, the Grand Court accepted the application for a judicial review. It was heard by Justice Asif in November and the ruling was delivered earlier this month. While the court quashed all of the decisions against GT Retail, it nevertheless found that Banks Shandy is “intoxicating liquor” according to the current legal definition.

The shandy has a small amount of alcohol content. Unlike UK law, which exempts very low-alcohol drinks, the Cayman Islands law makes no distinction. Therefore, the court found that it is alcohol under the current law.

The judicial review was based on limited areas of factual dispute between the parties, with the main disagreement concerned with the interpretation and application of the relevant law. But the case is not simple.

Although the judge’s decision went in GT Retail’s favour, the DCI orders were overturned because it had targeted shandy but not other products with a similarly low level of alcohol content. In other words, the government behaved unreasonably and discriminated against the shandy while leaving products such as Baba Roots and kombucha alone, based on a misguided understanding of what intoxicating liquor actually is because of the law’s ambiguity.

The judge found in favour of GT Retail only in relation to the unfair and irrational application of the Liquor Licensing Act. This was due to the DCI’s decision to enforce the Liquor Licensing Act against GT Retail in respect of Banks Shandy but not in respect of other alcoholic drinks.

“In my judgment, the DCI’s approach to its decision making in relation to enforcing the Act in respect of Banks Shandy whilst at the same time ignoring or not enforcing the Act in respect of kombucha and Baba Roots is unfair, Wednesbury unreasonable and irrational,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

He pointed out that the Attorney General had already confirmed in 2022 that the DCI does not have discretion over enforcing the law, as the legislation mandates that a liquor licence is required in order to be able to sell intoxicating liquor.

“Unless and until Parliament revises the scheme in the Liquor Licensing Act to relax the controls on the sale of low alcohol drinks, drinks of that kind are subject to the full rigour of the Act and cannot legally be sold by those who do not have a liquor license,” the judge stated.