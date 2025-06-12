Coastguard formally ends efforts to find reporter

Andrel Harris (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has ended the active search at sea for local TV reporter Andrel Harris, who was reported missing on Wednesday, 4 June. Officials said that, in line with the International Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue manual, “the suspension of activity indicates that all reasonable search areas have been thoroughly covered, all available resources have been utilised, and there is no longer a reasonable expectation of locating the missing person alive.”

While active surface and aerial search efforts have concluded, authorities have said that they will continue to monitor for any new information or developments that might assist the investigation.

“This difficult decision follows exhaustive efforts over several days, including the deployment of multiple assets and personnel across extensive maritime and coastal zones. Regrettably, it has now been determined that continued active search operations are unlikely to result in the recovery of the missing individual,” the CICG said.

Harris was last seen on Tuesday, 3 June, around 9:30pm, walking along Pedro Castle Road in Savannah. The coastguard said their thoughts remain with his family and loved ones at this profoundly difficult time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call 911, as the RCIPS continues its enquiries to establish what happened to Harris.