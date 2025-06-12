CIGC officially takes over recovery of Harris

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard resumed the recovery operation for Andrel Harris at sea Wednesday morning, focusing on the area between Pedro and Spotts Dock. Despite challenging conditions, including strong currents, no items of interest were recovered. As of midday yesterday, responsibility for the operation was transitioned from the RCIPS to the CICG.

However, the RCIPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Harris’s disappearance and remains in contact with his family. The coastguard said they are assessing the conditions and findings, and reviewing the weather conditions at sea for Thursday, as well as other factors that impact the likelihood of locating or recovering further items.

Listen to the full audio report from the CICG below: