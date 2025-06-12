CIGC officially takes over recovery of Harris
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard resumed the recovery operation for Andrel Harris at sea Wednesday morning, focusing on the area between Pedro and Spotts Dock. Despite challenging conditions, including strong currents, no items of interest were recovered. As of midday yesterday, responsibility for the operation was transitioned from the RCIPS to the CICG.
However, the RCIPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Harris’s disappearance and remains in contact with his family. The coastguard said they are assessing the conditions and findings, and reviewing the weather conditions at sea for Thursday, as well as other factors that impact the likelihood of locating or recovering further items.
Listen to the full audio report from the CICG below:
Category: Local News
So sorry, but it needs to be said.
1) When the initial report was made, the CICG SHOULD have been out ASAP on skis scowering the bluff, go west towards Spotts reef, continue west to South Sound Key along the reef. In the previous cases before, when persons go missing off Pedro Bluff they are carried west along the bluff, reef and iron shore. Each time the body was gound between Spotts and South Sound Key. Experience teaches this of which NOONE at the CICG has. Office chair warmers occupy the positions.
2) The Elected officials KNOW the issues with the CICG, but because of egos, the “Lodge” affiliations, and just plain STUPIDITY, they refuse to make the CICG actually do anything…
These are undeniable facts that CANNOT be disproven….FACTS.
To the family I can only offer my sympathys. There will not be any recovery because the lack of experience and cowardice of the persons in charge.
Currents change like weather. It doesn’t always move east to west.
Prove it.
I don’t want to be insensitive and maybe I am by asking this. How long before they call off the search? The chances of him being recovered alive are slim to none and by that the chances of his body being recovered are even slimmer. It’s such a sad situation but these type of searches are not cheap and cannot go on forever.