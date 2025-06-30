CIG to roll out $8.75/hour basic wage in New Year

(CNS): The new government will be rolling out the minimum wage as recommended by the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee in a comprehensive 2023 report that was rejected by the former administration. Answering questions in parliament on Friday, Labour Minister Michael Myles said the new basic wage will be implemented from 1 January, and during the course of 2026, the Cayman Islands Government will adopt other recommendations from the same report.

Myles made it clear that this rollout will be across all sectors and there will not be a requirement for it to be subsidised by tips in the hospitality sector. He said there was much more to be done, but it was time to increase the current inadequate rate of just $6 an hour. He noted that the CIG was following the advice of experts, given the amount of work and research that had gone into the report.

The minister initially answered a question from Deputy Leader of the Oppositon Kenntheth Bryan as to whether the government intended to implement a new minimum wage, and if so, when and by how much.

However, Dwayne Seymour, who, as labour minister in the UPM administration, had rejected the MWAC’s report and its recommendations, asked if a team had been put together to gauge the impact of implementing that increase. In response, Myles pointed out that all of that work had already been done by the committee, and it was well-documented in the report.

He said the ministry team would also be working on rolling out some of the other recommendations in the report that would affect the economy, and all of this would be considered.

Seymour asked about the wage for domestic helpers, as some employers would not be able to afford this rise. But Myles said that had been considered in the report, and the recommendation came from a number of professionals. While there may be unintended consequences regarding helpers, there were real concerns about people who were earning just $6 per hour.

“We… have people here in our country who are living paycheck to paycheck, who are struggling to meet normal bills because they are being paid $6 per hour. I understand the helper situation, which is why we are… implementing [the new minimum wage] on 1 Jan 2026,” he said, noting that the government had a responsibility to the people to ensure they are being paid appropriately.

Myles told Bryan in a follow-up question that the rollout would not be different for the tourism industry. The first step would be to implement this basic rate, and the government would hold a press conference about this and other things it was considering in this field. He said parliament would be briefed on all of the things from the report that the government will adopt.

The labour minister said he was aware that there could be economic consequences, but the “economy’s going to do what the economy is going to do”, and he believed the government had a responsibility to ensure Caymanians were being paid a fair wage.