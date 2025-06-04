CBC investigating possible illegal migrant landing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service is investigating a report made on Friday of a migrant vessel in the Prospect area of Grand Cayman. Officials are asking people to come forward if they have seen the boat or the people on board. They also reminded the public that it is an offence to assist people in landing or remaining in the Cayman Islands illegally.

Doing so is in contravention of the Customs and Border Control Act (2024 Revision) and is a crime punishable by a fine of up to CI$50,000.00 or a term of imprisonment of up to seven years or both, the officials said in a press release.

Suspicious activity can be reported via email at legalCBC@gov.ky.