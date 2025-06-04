Cayman lagging behind on sustainability, activists warn
(CNS): After attending the Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS) 2025, Sustainable Cayman has said the Cayman Islands, despite its economic advantages, is lagging behind island states with far fewer resources when it comes to sustainable policies, and that the implementation of some simple ideas could help Cayman withstand the changing climate as well as protect our environment and green the local economy.
A delegation from the local non-profit organisation attended this year’s GSIS, held in St. Kitts and Nevis from 23 to 31 May, where they got both a reality check and some good ideas. They learned how other small island states with just a fraction of the Cayman Islands’ resources are building resilience and creating truly green economies.
“We can’t afford to sit back and assume our economy will shield us from the climate crisis,” said Melanie Carmichael, the executive officer of Sustainable Cayman, who led the team. “What we saw at GSIS 2025 were small nations doing big things — integrating circular economies, protecting and restoring ecosystems, empowering youth. Cayman can and should be leading that charge.”
As an official summit partner, Sustainable Cayman was represented by Carmichael and two of its Youth Sustainability Ambassadors, Leanni Tibbetts and Dani Seales. Together, they engaged in key sessions, bilateral meetings, and a two-day Youth Forum dedicated to empowering young islanders, according to a release from Sustainable Cayman.
The summit’s focus on water security, energy transition, food resilience, circular economies, nature-based solutions, and social protection offered critical insights for these islands and highlighted how, given Cayman’s economic position compared to typical Small Island Developing States (SIDS), it could be doing significantly more.
“Our national response to climate change often lags behind our more resource-challenged neighbours,” the release stated. “GSIS 2025 offered both a reality check and a pathway forward.”
The delegates echoed regional calls for young people to be part of the planning process, not just late-stage consultation, and urged the need for clearer communication, earlier inclusion, and institutional support for youth-led initiatives. They explored initiatives like St Kitts’ recycling programme with Taiwan, sparking ideas for circular economy approaches and entrepreneurship in Cayman.
There were also sessions focused on the disproportionate impact of climate change on women, youth, and people with disabilities, highlighting the need for inclusive planning tools such as sign language integration and targeted support frameworks.
The release said the delegation returned with some ideas that could be easily and quickly implemented in the Cayman Islands, such as a climate-aligned tourism strategy that balances sustainability, waste reduction, and cultural resilience.
Additionally, it proposed composting education in schools and community gardens, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture. The team believes that a youth-led green business spotlight series to promote local sustainability champions was a quick win that could be implemented here.
“Sustainable Cayman welcomes the opportunity to discuss and collaborate with policy-makers on youth-informed proposals shaped by the summit,” the delegation stated, adding that the ambassadors had returned home with fresh insights, new networks, and a deeper understanding of how small island states can lead in climate innovation.
“Youth participation in these forums isn’t symbolic — it is strategic. “We are ready to implement, collaborate, and scale ideas that directly strengthen Cayman’s national resilience,” they said.
The trip was made possible through a number of government and private sector sponsors. Sustainable Cayman said it would continue to organise trips to important conferences in the coming months and is seeking support to enable youth representation at two critical upcoming events: the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, next week and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil in November.
The non-profit has already secured accreditation for its young ambassadors to attend, and will advocate for climate-resilient coastlines, bio-restoration techniques such as Biorock and small-island voices in shaping the Nice Ocean Action Plan.
The Sustainable delegation was also joined by Cathy Childs from the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and NTCI youth delegate Al Ebanks.
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
They flew all the way to St Kitts and back to tell us that? Teams meeting would have done the trick.
#sustainabilitymyass
Well said by these youths. Be a part of the solution, not the problem.
It is difficult to believe this “debate”!
I can’t recall when I last posted on the subject but it was in essence, on an island that has 15 knots average North East winds for most of the year, with wall to wall sunshine all of the year, why does it rely on imported oil?
The answer is, and always has been, the CUC control of the government by what means you can wonder, and its contract which basically allows it to be rewarded by capacity, not supply! Under those circumstances why would you make use of the wind and sun which these Islands are blessed more than almost any others!
Could this anomaly be related to the relationship between CUC and sundry politicians?
That’s for you to decide and maybe question?
It’s the relationship with the $$$. CUC and its shareholders and Government with tariffs. Future generations know you can’t hedge on a finite resource or a warming, burning planet—they want to see real change happening now.
I understand the “we only make up a tiny, miniscule fraction of world impact”, but yeah, we are garbage with our garbage.
Nearly every construction worker eats from a foam container that’s carried in a plastic bag, every day. The backstreets are full of litter, abandoned cars and other crap. The recycling is pathetic and will remain so until mandated and managed centrally. The goods we import are covered in layer upon layer of excess packaging. We don’t make use of renewable energy like we should.
Yeah, we’re pretty terrible.
You are so right. Just think of the small changes that could be made which would have a huge impact. Government should get these kids to run it!
What was wayne doing all that time as minister?
Great work and Cayman has to prioritize this. It is a shame this delegation flew to St. Kitts when it could have been held remotely and saved goodness how much ozone. One if the most sustainable practices is to stop flying. Recycling a few cans is irrelevant when compared to the damage inflicted by flying.
Yes, attendee travel typically makes up the vast majority of an event’s carbon footprint and as a host destination for many conferences, events and sports travel what are we doing about it and is there a way to turn that negative into positive action for the Cayman Islands?
Island Innovation partnered with Sustainable Travel International to transform the climate impact of the Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025 through carbon measurement and offsetting.
Sustainable Travel International is a mission-driven organisation charting a new course for travel by transforming its impacts on nature and people. Since 2002, they’ve worked in more than 100 destinations worldwide and are leading the way towards net zero travel by supporting businesses and individuals in mitigating their carbon footprint.
You can learn more about Sustainable Travel International at https://bit.ly/3AuZnpS
The implementation of a mandated local biodiversity credit scheme could help to build an independent reserve and generate much needed funding to address coastal erosion and the health of our marine habitat. What offset is the new private air terminal going to contribute for it’s footprint?
Mulching the trees, using the seaweed. There are many things that can be used especially when it comes to Agriculture.
why is it you only ever see expats at recycling locations?
not true!
Curious, how are able to distinguish between a visitor or resident, expatriate or Caymanian you observed at the recycling depot to make such a statement?
You people need to leave Cayman as we do not need anymore nut jobs with your weird ideas.
What does a Caymanian look like?
Because Caymanians are too busy at work, and don’t have time for luxuries of “sustainable” preaching enjoyed by people who don’t have to work for a living.
Living sustainably has nothing to do with luxury. It is about taking pride in your home. Seems you have not met our proud Caymanians or all that gets posted about the garbage 🗑️ on our beaches.
just look at mt trashmore…tells you everything you need to know about caymanian attitudes on environment and sustainability
then look around at the overdevelopment now obstructing SMB, the concrete jungle that is Camana Bay, the ghost town capital where theres nothing really, not even any shaded seating areas or mature trees (because they long since cut them all down and paved over paradise). Look at all the litter washed in and piled up all around the beaches, the mangroves they’ve destroyed for development, the coral reef they want to destroy for a cruise pier nobody wants, and a road to a cargo port in Breakers that nobody except certain special interests want, a school in the Brac and a park in Scranton which are oh so much more than anybody wants or needs … the list goes on, it’s endless! 😊
Who approved it all…