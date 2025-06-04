Cayman lagging behind on sustainability, activists warn

Cayman delegation at GSIS 2025 (L-R) Catherine Childs, Leanni Tibbetts, Danielle Seales, Melanie Carmichael and Al Ebanks

(CNS): After attending the Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS) 2025, Sustainable Cayman has said the Cayman Islands, despite its economic advantages, is lagging behind island states with far fewer resources when it comes to sustainable policies, and that the implementation of some simple ideas could help Cayman withstand the changing climate as well as protect our environment and green the local economy.

A delegation from the local non-profit organisation attended this year’s GSIS, held in St. Kitts and Nevis from 23 to 31 May, where they got both a reality check and some good ideas. They learned how other small island states with just a fraction of the Cayman Islands’ resources are building resilience and creating truly green economies.

“We can’t afford to sit back and assume our economy will shield us from the climate crisis,” said Melanie Carmichael, the executive officer of Sustainable Cayman, who led the team. “What we saw at GSIS 2025 were small nations doing big things — integrating circular economies, protecting and restoring ecosystems, empowering youth. Cayman can and should be leading that charge.”

As an official summit partner, Sustainable Cayman was represented by Carmichael and two of its Youth Sustainability Ambassadors, Leanni Tibbetts and Dani Seales. Together, they engaged in key sessions, bilateral meetings, and a two-day Youth Forum dedicated to empowering young islanders, according to a release from Sustainable Cayman.

The summit’s focus on water security, energy transition, food resilience, circular economies, nature-based solutions, and social protection offered critical insights for these islands and highlighted how, given Cayman’s economic position compared to typical Small Island Developing States (SIDS), it could be doing significantly more.

“Our national response to climate change often lags behind our more resource-challenged neighbours,” the release stated. “GSIS 2025 offered both a reality check and a pathway forward.”

The delegates echoed regional calls for young people to be part of the planning process, not just late-stage consultation, and urged the need for clearer communication, earlier inclusion, and institutional support for youth-led initiatives. They explored initiatives like St Kitts’ recycling programme with Taiwan, sparking ideas for circular economy approaches and entrepreneurship in Cayman.

There were also sessions focused on the disproportionate impact of climate change on women, youth, and people with disabilities, highlighting the need for inclusive planning tools such as sign language integration and targeted support frameworks.

The release said the delegation returned with some ideas that could be easily and quickly implemented in the Cayman Islands, such as a climate-aligned tourism strategy that balances sustainability, waste reduction, and cultural resilience.

Additionally, it proposed composting education in schools and community gardens, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture. The team believes that a youth-led green business spotlight series to promote local sustainability champions was a quick win that could be implemented here.

“Sustainable Cayman welcomes the opportunity to discuss and collaborate with policy-makers on youth-informed proposals shaped by the summit,” the delegation stated, adding that the ambassadors had returned home with fresh insights, new networks, and a deeper understanding of how small island states can lead in climate innovation.

“Youth participation in these forums isn’t symbolic — it is strategic. “We are ready to implement, collaborate, and scale ideas that directly strengthen Cayman’s national resilience,” they said.

The trip was made possible through a number of government and private sector sponsors. Sustainable Cayman said it would continue to organise trips to important conferences in the coming months and is seeking support to enable youth representation at two critical upcoming events: the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, next week and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil in November.

The non-profit has already secured accreditation for its young ambassadors to attend, and will advocate for climate-resilient coastlines, bio-restoration techniques such as Biorock and small-island voices in shaping the Nice Ocean Action Plan.

The Sustainable delegation was also joined by Cathy Childs from the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and NTCI youth delegate Al Ebanks.



