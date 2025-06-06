Cayman air arrivals soar as cruise numbers sink

Cayman Airways passengers arriving at ORIA (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): April 2025 proved to be another great month for overnight guests, with 42,757 people taking a vacation here, a 15% increase over April 2024. However, the number of cruise visitors was one of the worst Aprils on record, with a 26.6% decrease compared to last year. But the decline isn’t unique to Cayman. Jamaica and other ports with cruise berthing facilities are, as predicted, being affected by a changing cruise industry.

Even though cruise passenger arrivals fell to just under 84,000 in April, because of the increase in arrivals during the first quarter of the year, the total number of cruise visitors for the first four months of 2025 is still up by 4%, reaching a total of more than half a million people.

The drop in cruise arrivals is offset by the continued increase in air arrivals, providing local tourism businesses with an opportunity to still cater to overnight guests, most of whom continue to come from the United States.

Visitors from the South and Northeast United States showed double-digit increases of 28.3% and 25.3% year-over-year. The Midwest also saw an increase of 9.6%. Canada delivered modest growth of 1.4% in April 2024, representing 5.9% of the total stayover arrivals for the month, according to the Department of Tourism’s latest figures.

People coming in from the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe, and Latin America all increased, but collectively these countries account for less than 8% of the total tourists that are visiting Cayman.

Tourism Minister Gary Rutty, a former tourism professional and hotelier, said the excellent results demonstrate the power of partnership.

“These statistics are tangible results of success because of the active collaboration the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism exercises in engaging with our on-island partners to drive demand and with our aviation partners to ensure that we have the necessary airlift to complement our marketing and business development efforts,” he added.