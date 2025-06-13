Caybrew creates unique beer for Cayman Airways

Cayman Airways’ exclusive in-flight beer

(CNS): Caybrew and Cayman Airways have teamed up to serve an exclusive beer, Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew, aboard the airline’s international jet flights. CAL said the new brew blends Caymanian pride, craftsmanship and innovation as part of the airline’s effort to promote local partnerships to offer an authentic Caymanian flying experience.

In recent months, leadership teams from both companies participated in tasting sessions on the ground and in the air to establish the best blend for the best taste at 30,000 feet — the dry air and lower pressure on aircraft impact the sense of taste while in flight. A release from CAL said the result is “an expertly brewed custom craft beer that reimagines the bold flavours you expect from a classic India Pale Ale (IPA), while delivering a uniquely smooth and refreshing character carefully adjusted to shine at cruising altitude”.

Cayman Airways’ Executive Vice President for Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Tibbetts, said Sky Brew is the perfect complement to Cayman Airways’ world-class Caymanian brand and hospitality.

“We are proud to partner with Caybrew on this exciting initiative that not only enhances the in-flight experience, but also further showcases the uniquely Caymanian travel experience that only Cayman Airways offers,” he said, adding that the airline’s legendary Seven Fathoms Rum Punch from Cayman Spirits Company is also still offered free on board.

“Just as our complimentary rum punch has become a signature part of the Cayman Airways experience, Sky Brew represents another authentic celebration of local talent and craftsmanship, offering our passengers a unique taste of Cayman before they even land,” he added.

The beer costs CI$6, and Mark Haring, Caybrew Brand Manager, said it captures the essence of the islands in every sip. “As a proud Caymanian brewery, we are delighted to collaborate with Cayman Airways to craft Sky Brew. This partnership is a tribute to Cayman’s rich tradition of craftsmanship, warm hospitality, and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, bringing a true taste of home to the skies,” he added.