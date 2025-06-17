Candidates spent almost $2M on election campaign
(CNS): Cayman’s three registered political parties spent well over CI$1.5 million on the 2025 election, according to the expenses returns published Friday by the Elections Office, with independents adding almost half a million more to the tab. The Progressives spent about $700,000, the most of all the parties, on twelve of its 13 candidates and reported raising almost $488,000 from third parties.
Juliana O’Connor-Connolly ran on the PPM ticket, but she funded her own campaign on Cayman Brac, spending just under $14,000. She appears to have funded that spending herself or raised the money prior to the official campaign period, since she reported that she raised zero funds during the eight weeks between Nomination Day and Election Day.
The report shows that the Cayman Islands National Party raised just under $35,000 in revenue but spent over $455,000 on its twelve candidates. The TCCP managed to raise over $211,000 and spent around $395,000 on its campaign for ten candidates. This deficit is due to the party still owing money to small businesses for their support. (See related article.)
Several independent candidates reported spending close to the maximum expenditure allowed under the law of $40,000 between 3 March and the eve of polling day, even though some of them didn’t report raising any funds through donations during that official campaign period.
Rolstin Anglin raised $39,000 and spent all but $300 of that money, the most of the four successful independent candidates. Isaac Rankine secured his seat as an independent, having spent $27,376, of which $12,800 came from donations. Jay Ebanks claimed to have spent just $14,417 to secure his seat after raising $8,200.
Chris Saunders, the only independent now sitting on the opposition benches, was returned after spending over $34,635, of which $14,500 was raised through donations.
In total, all the candidates spent $1.93 million and raised just under one million dollars in third-party revenues or donations.
The candidates are only required to report the money they raised and spent during the official campaign period between 3 March and 29 April — just over eight weeks. Any money raised or donated and spent before that time does not have to be reported.
Even unsuccessful candidates are required by law to submit their spending returns to the Elections Office within a month of the elections. Lonny Tibbetts, who was endorsed by the PPM but ran as an independent, filed his expenditure report late, and five candidates (Jermaine Ebanks-Hurlston, Romellia Welcome, Hunter Walton, Phillip Ebanks and Leon Gould) have not submitted their returns.
While the details of where the cash came from and how it was spent are not published online, the documents are now available for viewing at the Elections Office. CNS will be taking a look at those documents this week. We plan to report as soon as possible on what details have been revealed by the candidates and parties in an effort to shed some light on who backed the 19 MPs now elected to parliament.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
These are the unverified self-reported figures. No penalties for the five that didn’t file as required? Par for the course in Cayman.
Come on Jay, nobody believes that you spent and raised such a small amount.
PPM are the only group being honest here.. Wayne spent a helluvalot in Newlands – again!!!
Meanwhile in Cayman…
squalor being cover-up to maintain luxury image whilst children sleep on sewage infested mattresses in homes with no bathroom, leaky roof, no proper kitchen facilities and high school students graduating from public school reading like a 4 year old…
religion and politics are the two biggest retail industries in our country.
Id crash out if i spent so much and lost.
Alot of lying going on here but that is the norm. People are sheep and accept the little handouts when some of the candidates kept alot for themselves.
The ones that didn’t get in are the ones who had nothing to give
$700,000 to field twelve candidates, some of whom (it was obvious) had zero potential.
Most of their candidates won and a couple lost by small margins. It took two parties joining together to stop them forming a government so not sure what your point is
And Joey is still not Premier………
He never will be.
Our entire system of campaign financing and reporting needs to be entirely upended and redesigned
The ridiculous system that does not account for money prior to nomination day and does not include information on the source of money that is donated serves no purpose other than ticking a box.
Candidates should be subjected to much more strict disclosures and held to them – failure your make accurate disclosures should be a serious offense and campaign finance violations either on the part of a candidate or a donor should void a campaign or election even if discovered after the fact. If you fail to follow the rules – that’s on you.
There should also be limits on public spending for third parties – if you want to put a sign up in relation to campaigns or politics your name should be on it (looking at you ACT and Ellio) If you insert yourself into the political arena you should be held to the same rules as everyone else, the US serves as the prime example for the corrosive influence of unlimited spending and the way that dark money can corrupt a system to its very core. Cayman already has issues the last thing we need is to let monied interest continue to use their resources to further their own goals with undue influence.
What happens to JuJu for submitting a statement that is most likely false? The chance that she didn’t receive any funding is next to zero.
CNS: There is no reason to believe that JOCC’s statement is false. Of the 236 people who voted for her, most are family, friends and long-time followers who would not vote for anyone else. To reach the few persuadable voters, she or someone on her campaign could visit them personally at home or at church. $14,000, which she could easily fund herself, seems more than enough.
ridiculously understated
LMAO PPM spent 700K just to get BTFO and told to sit down. Turns out money cant buy sense or else they may have realized that spending the last year and a half ranting and raving about Ju-Ju, John John and Kenneth just to invite them into their bosom may have been a bad idea.
I don’t want to hear anything about “Good Governance” from that lot of red branded fools. Take the L and be silent.
How many people were “employed” by some of the candidates in the months leading up to the elections?
Remember: for anything to change, the law that underpins it must change. One MP has to spearhead the change, and a significant majority of the remaining 17 must vote in support. Is there any chance that we will see such change?
…remaining 18 …
There are 19 politrickers in total.
Just saying….
Keep in mind this only takes into account funds spent after nomination day. Wayne spent plenty and Dan Scott spent literally millions on this election!
But only those two though right?
Unfortunately those numbers are likely a low estimate