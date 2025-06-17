Candidates spent almost $2M on election campaign

PPM Leader Joey Hew on the campaign trail

(CNS): Cayman’s three registered political parties spent well over CI$1.5 million on the 2025 election, according to the expenses returns published Friday by the Elections Office, with independents adding almost half a million more to the tab. The Progressives spent about $700,000, the most of all the parties, on twelve of its 13 candidates and reported raising almost $488,000 from third parties.

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly ran on the PPM ticket, but she funded her own campaign on Cayman Brac, spending just under $14,000. She appears to have funded that spending herself or raised the money prior to the official campaign period, since she reported that she raised zero funds during the eight weeks between Nomination Day and Election Day.

The report shows that the Cayman Islands National Party raised just under $35,000 in revenue but spent over $455,000 on its twelve candidates. The TCCP managed to raise over $211,000 and spent around $395,000 on its campaign for ten candidates. This deficit is due to the party still owing money to small businesses for their support. (See related article.)

Several independent candidates reported spending close to the maximum expenditure allowed under the law of $40,000 between 3 March and the eve of polling day, even though some of them didn’t report raising any funds through donations during that official campaign period.

Rolstin Anglin raised $39,000 and spent all but $300 of that money, the most of the four successful independent candidates. Isaac Rankine secured his seat as an independent, having spent $27,376, of which $12,800 came from donations. Jay Ebanks claimed to have spent just $14,417 to secure his seat after raising $8,200.

Chris Saunders, the only independent now sitting on the opposition benches, was returned after spending over $34,635, of which $14,500 was raised through donations.

In total, all the candidates spent $1.93 million and raised just under one million dollars in third-party revenues or donations.

The candidates are only required to report the money they raised and spent during the official campaign period between 3 March and 29 April — just over eight weeks. Any money raised or donated and spent before that time does not have to be reported.

Even unsuccessful candidates are required by law to submit their spending returns to the Elections Office within a month of the elections. Lonny Tibbetts, who was endorsed by the PPM but ran as an independent, filed his expenditure report late, and five candidates (Jermaine Ebanks-Hurlston, Romellia Welcome, Hunter Walton, Phillip Ebanks and Leon Gould) have not submitted their returns.

While the details of where the cash came from and how it was spent are not published online, the documents are now available for viewing at the Elections Office. CNS will be taking a look at those documents this week. We plan to report as soon as possible on what details have been revealed by the candidates and parties in an effort to shed some light on who backed the 19 MPs now elected to parliament.