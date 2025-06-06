BT man charged after fight turns into robbery

(CNS): A 42-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with robbery after he reportedly mugged a man at knifepoint Tuesday morning following a disagreement. At 10:30am on 3 June, the police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Homestead Crescent in Savannah, Bodden Town.

It was reported that two men had been engaged in a disagreement. During the argument, one of the men used a knife to threaten the other and steal the jewellery he was wearing. He then left he location in a white Ford pickup truck, heading east, further into Bodden Town.

Sometime later, the vehicle was intercepted by the police in the vicinity of Will T. Drive in Bodden Town, and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery. On Wednesday, 4 June, the man was charged with robbery and remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone who was in this area and may have witnessed this incident to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com