BSP board cracks down on bosses’ obligations

(CNS): The Business Staffing Plan (BSP) Board has adopted a zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance and will not approve work permit applications from employers that fail to meet their obligations.

A government press release stated that employers must adhere to the conditions of their plan, as it is a mandatory requirement, and they must submit their annual updates on the measures they are taking to employ local people.

Under the business staffing plan rules, which apply to larger employers, the companies concerned must detail the status and conditions of their scholarship, internship and apprenticeship programmes as well as succession planning and advertising for vacancies.

BSP Board Chair Jaron Leslie said the board was committed to the “objectives of the Business Staffing Plan framework, which promotes fair recruitment practices, authentic training and succession planning efforts, and increased employment opportunities for Caymanians. Employers who do not meet these commitments will face enforcement action.”

Labour Minister Michael Myles, who, alongside his coalition colleagues, has committed to prioritising local people in the job market, said his ministry fully supports the board’s zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance. “These standards are essential to holding employers accountable and ensuring they meet required obligations. Our priority is to protect opportunities for Caymanians and to promote transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process.”

WORC and the board are urging employers to act immediately to ensure that all documentation and progress reports are up to date and submitted within the required deadlines. Under the Immigration Regulations, employers must provide detailed records when a Caymanian applies for a position.

This includes supplying WORC with the names of all applicants, their qualifications, work experience and backgrounds, the reasons for selection and rejection decisions, the refusal letters and interview reports for each unsuccessful Caymanian applicant, as well as the job descriptions and resumes of non-Caymanian applicants.

Failure to provide timely and accurate updates on these elements will result in the non-approval of related applications.