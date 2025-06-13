Bryan makes appeal for Scranton Park project
(CNS): When parliament meets on 25 June, Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan plans to ask the new government several questions, including whether or not it plans to cut any of the capital projects that were started under the last administration, in particular, the Scranton Central Park, which he spearheaded.
Bryan wants to know if and why the NCFC government plans to stop any of them, as he claims it should not be about money, given the huge surplus during the first three months of the year. A review of public finances conducted before the election warned that Cayman was headed for a $26.2 million deficit by the end of this year, a prediction that the new government has said is accurate.
The NCFC’s position was reiterated by Finance Minister Rolston Anglin at last week’s Finance Committee meeting, when he made it clear that unless the government takes corrective action, there is a real risk that the Cayman Islands will breach the Public Management and Finance Act by around $26 million. He pointed out that April was in deficit and that will be the case for the rest of the year.
However, Bryan disagrees because he says the first quarter surplus is much more than forecast. Speaking on Radio Cayman on Wednesday, Bryan said the government was muddying words, adding that public finances can be “tricky”. He said the opposition was planning an “exposé” of the situation, as he suggested that he had been unable to get a straight answer.
He urged the new government not to use the deficit to stall the Scranton Park project, arguing that it would not be just for his constituents; it would be a central park that would include a facility for seniors and the community.
Bryan said that he was not aware that any cuts had been planned yet, and before he left office, he ensured that the necessary funds for the approximately CI$10 million project were in place. He said that all the relevant contracts had been signed and that a significant part of the work was already complete, adding that he had been visiting the project site frequently.
“I am begging the government, please do not undermine this project… It’s not just a central park but a park for the country,” he said, adding that the seniors and youth centre was also a major part of the overall project, as there is no such facility in George Town.
Bryan claimed it was not, as he heard on the campaign trail, his “vanity project”, but a park for all. “It’s not about me. It’s bigger than the constituency and bigger than a district park,” he said. The project is now under the planning ministry, which is headed by Jay Ebanks. Bryan, who described the minister as a friend, believes he will continue with it.
In addition to questions about the NCFC’s plans for the capital projects, Bryan also intends to ask about the referendum results and the government’s plans to give effect to those results. He said he will also ask about affordable housing for George Town, the number of families being helped by the Needs Assessment Unit and the NCFC’s position on the minimum wage, as well as a direct question about the projected deficit.
Curtail funding for this poser’s park project immediately and make him fork out the money to finance finishing it. Ex-crack dealers don’t belong in any government, they belong giving back to the community using their own funds and time. If he seeks redemption, what he’s doing now is not the way.
What a difference in photo ops…expensive suit, tie, head in air like peacock…to open shirt n face like oh, hiw sorry I am for me, how can I salvage this cos mi money soon run out…it wasn’t me!
How much they earn in ‘opposition’?
OMG. There is a deficit. The last thing we need is some overpriced park with Kenny’s name on it.
Put in some much needed shade trees and park benches and call it a day.
If you want to beautify it get some schools to bring kids there to donate and plant some flower gardens.
Problem solved. Not $millions wasted.
Very soon the NCFC government fans and supporters are going to learn a very real reality…when they finish running away all the “furriners” and wealth from this country and realise there are not enough wealthy Caymanians to continue our prosperity.
Where are all the Caymanian lawyers, accountant and bankers? Focus on training and educating Caymanians before you chase everybody away from the Golden Goose. If we collapse this economy there will be nothign worth salvaging for future generations fo Caymanians.
Yes we should have done all of this decades ago and shame on us for not having vision and relying too much on foreign investment but the current mess cannot be created by introducing policies that will send everyone running away overnight, think Bahamas and the 60’s we dont want to create another 3rd world overnight mess here that will take us 100 years to recover from.
And….Bryan?
You gave some nerve Kenneth, don’t you realise Cayman has a serious WELFARE problem, housing problem including HOMELESSNESS, CRIME including violence against Women, Unemployment, Prison Overcrowding ,Families living on the Beach and in their Cars to name a few. Park is NOT a priority. These and other issues NEED to be resolved. Also indigenous Caymanians lacking Healthcare. Please for the love of God take a backseat. Even where your Vanity Park land area is I understand their are homes in need of housing repairs. Your kind consideration in these matters will be greatly appreciated. These matters Need to be resolved ASAP
Great comment but it will fall on deaf ears.
When money is tight the last thing we want to cut is monuments to Kenny and JuJu.
Kenny and his crew led by Juju pissed away millions on vanity projects that were overpriced and unnecessary. Now Kenny needs to sit in the corner and stfu instead of all the usual emotional ranting and tears.
Still pretending to be useful.
I will give you 2 questions to ask which is of high priority. Firstly what is the NCFC stance to draft new measures in combating crime which is now dominating the Cayman Islands and violence against women? Secondly when will the over 65s uncovered by Cinico Insurance will have access to Cinico Insurance. I know in your constituency there’s an ageing population who is in the same position like myself. I have listened and read re Pensions, The Dump, Boards and Immigration reforms, however no one is addressing the Crime in Cayman.
Kenneth continues to show his ineptness, stupidity and lack of financial knowledge..
Yeah, we need a park dead Central George Town, that our priority right now.. I hope Jay tells him where to get off.
Can’t wait to hear Julie bring up her multi-million dollar project that she will now never get to put her name on..
I like it that so far this government is going after things in a prudent, fiscal manner and not based off emotionally charged insults hurled from the PPM..
The man is a charlatan. A project that is absolutely driven only by his ego. Where are the business cases for this and who, other than him, was even thinking about this project. Is as much about him as the Brac school is about that JuJu woman!
Damn big headed fool fool fella. Go away pretty please.
Kenneth, it is always about money and prudent financial management. May be something for you and JuJu to understand. Hard times are coming, and we need to save what we can now. That park will benefit not one person if we do not have savings for a rainy day.
What a total moron!
Does he understand the state of finances he left, along with his other moronic buddies, the country with?
There’s no money for foolishness and it would be criminal to entertain such a project given the actual NEEDS the government has with the mess, the previous gov left.
Kenneth needs to be CUT much less the over priced drug park he started 😏
Boy is he roasting on that backbench with them other money wasters. He really haven’t got over the fact that he won but he lost.and this NCFC MNgovernment doesn’t want or need any help from you so please take your seat
Anyone seen the MP for CYB East she awfully quiet 🤫 Is she planning to quit? Or is she planning on who to bribe to try take down this government and get up on her throne again
Nick keep your eyes 👀 and ears 👂 to the ground SHE CANNOT BE TRUSTED FOR A MINUTE
Was not so called affordable housing in George Town an issue from the last administration that Kenneth Bryan was a part of? Basically all the questions he is asking were all on the table from the last Government, and what happened? Nothing. What a wasted bunch,Caymanians please do what you can do to stay above water because these bunch dont have us in mind, just pretty words that the gullible believe in, Politics is only good for Politicians.
The biggest waste of money after the Brac-Harvard craziness. Finish your famous project on the GT waterfront first, that one that never started
Who financing you now..same ole ways…
Don’t care what you want Keep emptying your pockets and walking!!
Hard no.
Shut up and sit down!!!
Oh noooo….go away!!