Bryan makes appeal for Scranton Park project

(CNS): When parliament meets on 25 June, Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan plans to ask the new government several questions, including whether or not it plans to cut any of the capital projects that were started under the last administration, in particular, the Scranton Central Park, which he spearheaded.

Bryan wants to know if and why the NCFC government plans to stop any of them, as he claims it should not be about money, given the huge surplus during the first three months of the year. A review of public finances conducted before the election warned that Cayman was headed for a $26.2 million deficit by the end of this year, a prediction that the new government has said is accurate.

The NCFC’s position was reiterated by Finance Minister Rolston Anglin at last week’s Finance Committee meeting, when he made it clear that unless the government takes corrective action, there is a real risk that the Cayman Islands will breach the Public Management and Finance Act by around $26 million. He pointed out that April was in deficit and that will be the case for the rest of the year.

However, Bryan disagrees because he says the first quarter surplus is much more than forecast. Speaking on Radio Cayman on Wednesday, Bryan said the government was muddying words, adding that public finances can be “tricky”. He said the opposition was planning an “exposé” of the situation, as he suggested that he had been unable to get a straight answer.

He urged the new government not to use the deficit to stall the Scranton Park project, arguing that it would not be just for his constituents; it would be a central park that would include a facility for seniors and the community.

Bryan said that he was not aware that any cuts had been planned yet, and before he left office, he ensured that the necessary funds for the approximately CI$10 million project were in place. He said that all the relevant contracts had been signed and that a significant part of the work was already complete, adding that he had been visiting the project site frequently.

“I am begging the government, please do not undermine this project… It’s not just a central park but a park for the country,” he said, adding that the seniors and youth centre was also a major part of the overall project, as there is no such facility in George Town.

Bryan claimed it was not, as he heard on the campaign trail, his “vanity project”, but a park for all. “It’s not about me. It’s bigger than the constituency and bigger than a district park,” he said. The project is now under the planning ministry, which is headed by Jay Ebanks. Bryan, who described the minister as a friend, believes he will continue with it.

In addition to questions about the NCFC’s plans for the capital projects, Bryan also intends to ask about the referendum results and the government’s plans to give effect to those results. He said he will also ask about affordable housing for George Town, the number of families being helped by the Needs Assessment Unit and the NCFC’s position on the minimum wage, as well as a direct question about the projected deficit.