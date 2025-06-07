Broken down Cayman fishing boat arrives in Honduras

FV Cardvern (photo supplied by CICG)

(CNS): The Cayman-flagged fishing vessel (FV) Cardvern and its three crew members arrived safely in Roatan, Honduras, yesterday, 6 June, five days after it issued a distress call, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) has confirmed. On Sunday morning, 1 June, the 36-foot boat lost a propeller and was experiencing difficulties near Rosario Bank, approximately 159.37 nautical miles from Grand Cayman.

This triggered a rescue response led by the Honduran authorities, who kept in close contact with the CICG. The Honduran-registered Motor Vessel (MV) CORTES 1 reached the stranded boat Thursday afternoon and began towing it to Roatan. At that time, the three crew members were said to be on board and safe.

On Friday, the CICG thanked the owner and crew of MV CORTES 1, the Central American Air Navigation Agency (COSESNA), the Honduras Merchant Navy, and the United States Coast Guard District 7 Rescue Coordination Center. “Each organisation played a critical role in ensuring the safe recovery of the crew on board,” the CICG said in a release.

“This case highlights the importance of the CICG’s trusted relationships across the region, which continue to support effective rescue coordination beyond Cayman’s borders. The CICG remains fully committed to upholding its responsibilities in maritime safety and the preservation of life at sea, wherever it may be required,” the release added.