Basic wage increase for tourism workers on hold

(CNS): Labour Minister Michael Myles has said that a planned increase in the minimum wage for those employed in the tourism industry is on hold. Shortly after the previous administration rejected a 2023 report which advised increasing the basic wage to $8.75 per hour across the board, it announced that the minimum wage for people working in hospitality would increase on 1 July from $6 to $7.

The minimum wage in the Cayman Islands was introduced in 2016 and should have been reviewed many years ago. However, the last two administrations failed to address this issue, and the current rate is now below the poverty line.

The Minimum Wage Advisory Committee conducted comprehensive and detailed research and in March 2024, produced a report explaining why the basic wage should be increased. The MWAC recommended a minimum wage of $8.75 per hour, as the research indicated this would be accepted by the business community and would not fuel inflation.

However, the labour minister at the time, Dwayne Seymour, who employs a number of people on minimum wage in his company, rejected the entire report and all the MWAC’s work, saying that he wanted to establish a new committee to look at the issue sector by sector. Nevertheless, he said that the basic pay for those working in tourism would be increased from 1 July 2025.

But the new minister has said the National Coalition for Caymanians will take a look at the committee’s work and see how to address this issue to fit with its political agenda and the need to stop the country importing poverty.

Speaking to Compass TV last week, Myles said the document he has is “so thick, it is like a book and I am still trying to wrap my head around that” before a decision is made. He said it was a great document based on “wonderful research”, which the government “paid a boatload of money to produce” — understood to be around CI$54,000.

Myles said the minimum wage decision is being deferred until the government has discussed the way forward, as the issue of “imported poverty” is a fundamental challenge. Some changes are being made to the immigration law to increase the amount a work permit holder must be paid before they can bring a dependent child to $5,000 per month.

He said the immigration system is driving down wages, making it difficult for locals to accept jobs in certain industries. Referring to people coming to Cayman and accepting the minimum wage, he said there were “a lot of these folks who will work for literally anything”.

Myles added, “A lot of these people are also being taken advantage of, because now you have unscrupulous employers that are not paying pension, health insurance, or not paying them, period.” He stressed that the government plans to hold employers accountable.

While the minimum wage affects foreign workers, many of the estimated 10,000 people earning this minimum pay or just above it are local. The MWAC found that in 2023, over 2,000 Caymanians were basic wage earners.