Bad weather stalls recovery operation for reporter

View of the search area from RCIPS helicopter

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has suspended the search and recovery operation for local reporter Andrel Harris due to weather conditions in the search area. According to a public notice issued at 12:30pm on Tuesday, the difficult decision to halt the operation was not taken lightly. As conditions deteriorated over the weekend in the search area off the Pedro Bluff and various pieces of evidence made it clear Harris was unlikely to be found alive, the missing person search moved into recovery mode.

Officials said that after six days of tireless effort, the worsening weather conditions make it unsafe to continue at this time. Over the last week, teams have covered a vast area by sea and air, using boats and drones. Across the operation, coastguard crews logged over 60 hours, recovering key items to help move the investigation forward.

“This was not an easy decision. Our thoughts remain with Andrel’s family and loved ones, and we thank the community for the unwavering support throughout these efforts,” officials stated.

The continuation of the recovery efforts will be reassessed tomorrow and may resume depending on conditions.