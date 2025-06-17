Appeal court cuts jail time for shutter-fitter scammer

(CNS): Garfield Antonio Robb, who was jailed last year for five years and ordered to pay compensation to the victims he conned out of cash, has had his sentence reduced and the compensation order quashed. Robb was paid to install shutters and patios but never did the work. He stole over $15,000 from at least nine people over a seven-year period, and was found guilty after trial in 2023 — a conviction he did not challenge.

However, having been unrepresented at the time of sentencing, Robb appealed the sentence last month, this time with the help of a defence attorney. His appeal was based on the grounds that the trial judge, Justice Frank Williams, had accepted case law presented by the prosecution that was not applicable to his case, including the suggestion that this was a breach of trust case, which it was not.

In addition, Justice Williams did not take into account the fact that Robb was in significant debt and had no means of paying a compensation order.

At the appeal, Robb’s attorney, Gregory Burke, advanced four principal submissions that the judge and the prosecution had got wrong: The judge erred in stating that the offence was a breach of trust; he had treated Robb’s lack of remorse as he continued to refute the allegations as an aggravating factor; he had made a compensation order that Robb could not possibly meet; and the prosecutor had failed to draw the judge’s attention to the relevant guidelines.

The appeal court said the crown’s lawyer had “very sensibly and responsibly conceded that each of the appellant’s four submissions was well made” and was not able to justify the submissions his colleague had made at the time of sentencing.

Taking into account the submissions and Robb’s lack of previous convictions, the appeal court judges ordered that the overall sentence of five years’ imprisonment be set aside. They substituted a sentence of three years’ imprisonment on each of the nine counts to run concurrently, and quashed the compensation order.

Robb began his sentence in March 2023 and could be released in a matter of months.