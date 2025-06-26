Anglin confirms deficit in face of Bryan’s scepticism

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin answers parliamentary question on the deficit, 25 June

(CNS): Finance Minister Rolston Anglin has again warned that unless the Cayman Islands Government can reverse the trend of growing monthly operational deficits for the remainder of the year, it will face a significant deficit. Answering the first question in this new parliamentary session, he explained to Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan that the larger than forecast surplus in the first quarter will be wiped out if the NCFC cannot get a grip on the increased spending of the last administration.

Since the government announced a much larger surplus than expected at the end of March, Bryan has made numerous public comments indicating his scepticism over the revised budget forecast of a likely deficit, calling the finance minister’s claims into question.

However, in answer to Bryan’s parliamentary question, Anglin confirmed that this unexpected additional revenue was taken into account for the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update. He explained that the main problem was the growing public spending created during the previous administration’s last few months in office.

In a comprehensive answer, the finance minister said the first quarter of each year always produces a surplus because most of the revenue the government earns annually comes into the treasury before the end of March. The next nine months operate at a deficit, and the expected deficits for April and May this year have grown by significant amounts.

“The possibility of a deficit for 2025 can be significantly attributed to expansionary fiscal policies that were approved during 2024 and the four-month period ended 30 April,” Anglin explained. He said it would be be challenging to rein in the UPM’s public spending commitments, such as the large increase in financial assistance to Caymanians for food, rent, medical expenses, and the financial grants given to churches for developing hurricane and community centres.

The operational deficit in April this year increased by 106% compared to 2024. In May, the deficit was 79% more than last year, far larger than forecast and a clearly unsustainable trajectory, even with the additional surplus the government earned at the start of the year.

“The task of the government is to curtail the rate of the deficit trend shown in April and May 2025 in the remaining seven months of 2025, so that an overall deficit for 2025 is averted. However, this may prove impossible given the nature of the increases,” he warned.

In a testy exchange, Anglin explained numerous times to Bryan that the larger than expected surplus was not enough to cover the exceptional rate of the growing deficits, which were outlined in the financial information he had circulated to MPs. He made it very clear that the CIG would struggle to prevent a year-end deficit due to the massive projected spending increases resulting from the UPM’s fiscal policies.

Nevertheless, Bryan continued to imply that Anglin was not being entirely honest about the calculations.

See the minister’s written response to the parliamentary question along with the financial reports reflecting the deficit trend below. Watch the full exchange including the supplementary questions on the CIGTV YouTube channel:



