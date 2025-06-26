Anglin confirms deficit in face of Bryan’s scepticism
(CNS): Finance Minister Rolston Anglin has again warned that unless the Cayman Islands Government can reverse the trend of growing monthly operational deficits for the remainder of the year, it will face a significant deficit. Answering the first question in this new parliamentary session, he explained to Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan that the larger than forecast surplus in the first quarter will be wiped out if the NCFC cannot get a grip on the increased spending of the last administration.
Since the government announced a much larger surplus than expected at the end of March, Bryan has made numerous public comments indicating his scepticism over the revised budget forecast of a likely deficit, calling the finance minister’s claims into question.
However, in answer to Bryan’s parliamentary question, Anglin confirmed that this unexpected additional revenue was taken into account for the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update. He explained that the main problem was the growing public spending created during the previous administration’s last few months in office.
In a comprehensive answer, the finance minister said the first quarter of each year always produces a surplus because most of the revenue the government earns annually comes into the treasury before the end of March. The next nine months operate at a deficit, and the expected deficits for April and May this year have grown by significant amounts.
“The possibility of a deficit for 2025 can be significantly attributed to expansionary fiscal policies that were approved during 2024 and the four-month period ended 30 April,” Anglin explained. He said it would be be challenging to rein in the UPM’s public spending commitments, such as the large increase in financial assistance to Caymanians for food, rent, medical expenses, and the financial grants given to churches for developing hurricane and community centres.
The operational deficit in April this year increased by 106% compared to 2024. In May, the deficit was 79% more than last year, far larger than forecast and a clearly unsustainable trajectory, even with the additional surplus the government earned at the start of the year.
“The task of the government is to curtail the rate of the deficit trend shown in April and May 2025 in the remaining seven months of 2025, so that an overall deficit for 2025 is averted. However, this may prove impossible given the nature of the increases,” he warned.
In a testy exchange, Anglin explained numerous times to Bryan that the larger than expected surplus was not enough to cover the exceptional rate of the growing deficits, which were outlined in the financial information he had circulated to MPs. He made it very clear that the CIG would struggle to prevent a year-end deficit due to the massive projected spending increases resulting from the UPM’s fiscal policies.
Nevertheless, Bryan continued to imply that Anglin was not being entirely honest about the calculations.
See the minister’s written response to the parliamentary question along with the financial reports reflecting the deficit trend below.
Watch the full exchange including the supplementary questions on the CIGTV YouTube channel:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Sadly Kenneth has the people of GTC blind by the fact that they know him from the ghetto area since he was a child and therefor, he is a man of the people for them (one of them). So, he will be in Cayman politics for years to come by guaranteed votes like Mac was for many, many years.
I will never forget the time he came into the red bay gas station and started going on cursing at the women who serve the food because they had taken his food order wrong. He though no one else was in there at the time but I was at the other side by where the drink are. He was already a MP when this happens during his first term. That’s the true Kenneth, his true colors, the “wannabe bad boy/hustla” now he tries to portray as a man of high standards and integrity.
What a clown, you may think you are smart with the people of GTC but the vast majority of Caymanians can see past your BS.
I will give KB my house if he can look at the simplest of Profit and Loss statements and actually explain any of it to me.
How, TF, do we elect such absolute morons?
I’m sure also he must read these comments…does he not see what the people think of him?
What’s in the water in GTC? Is it, cocaine?
Why are you keeping your name anonymous? How is he going to know that you’ve laid such a challenge? Are you reaching out to him directly? Should I let him know to expect your call?
It was sarcasm Kenny (Anonymous 1:49). But then the lack of intellect is a severe hinderance.
And i hope the opposition reads this that’s Defending the all year round NICE project in Cayman Brac and also Grand that the Government wants to curtail , they may be on to something, in Brac it’s definitely called vote buying, my last visit over to the Brac, I was informed by Brackers that the $10 a hour paycheck at the end of the week basically goes to local drug dealer, hittn all week and handing over paychecks at payday, I don’t think our Gov should be paying support people bad habits . And this information came from Brackers by the way.
The two road crews are one of the few beneficial (to everyone) expenditures on the Brac. Without them, our roadsides would get messy and grow into the roadway.
Kenny has a chip on his shoulder, he cant get over the fact that he won the election but still lost.
Bigger than a ‘Chip’.
We love you Kenny, lets have fun in our new park!
Here’s an idea:
New Law – Any politricker who is responsible for carrying out projects and over spend on those projects WILL BE MADE liable to repay the government of all additional expenses.
I can bet my left foot, that then and only then, we will see politrickers making dam sure they do not waste the public’s money.
I say – Bill debated by the citizens of these islands, Bill passed by the citizens of these islands and Law gazetted by the citizens of these islands!
Now implement it and enforce it! A directive from the citizens of these islands.
Calculate your ‘profits’ by the lives of young Caymanians you destroyed n still trying to destroy these Islands, your ‘profits’ are done KB, now in the words you associate with F*** O**
KB sold Cocaine to Caymanians
And went to prison for doing so, I might add.
Stupid comment!
Kenneth Bryan, ust shut up please. You and the okay UPM have yeahbrought the deficit upon us. Seeking fame and legacy has roughy the country recommend to this point.
You Bryan and your India buddies Karenneed to get a life oh yeah, go wash in a river or something, your combined policies and actions have set caymanians back several years. More power to the New Administration.
ummm… it certainly LOOKs like English, but somehow fails to convey meaning, except that you’re rightfully pissed.
Politricks 101. Blame the previous administration and paint things dark. Then, if things go well, you are a hero and if they don’t, it was not your fault. Win:Win politically.
This is what happens when we elect imbeciles to lead us.
Once again this shows Kenny’s demeanor and complete lack of fiscal knowledge .
He is a low level actor within the chambers and will be handed his lessons this time round.
Just look at the lack of respect with that look he gave to the speaker of the house when told to ask his question.
You are an embarrassment man, sit down and stay quiet. Stop trying to remain relevant with your talk show appearances and rants in cabinet with the big players.
Stay humble !
Two more brain cells he would be a tree.
No chance, trees have layers of wisdom.
Kenneth was just trying to cover his and Julie’s behinds..Rolston will be their match..School children in China new our financial condition particularly when Julie got him and the rest of her Cabinet to agree to her School of Opulence..
Why bother explaining anything to Mizeur Kenneath who is so dunce he thinks deficit has something to do with the type of paper used to wipe his @$$
Nice to see that Ezzard is squashing Bryan’s foolishness. Bryan is a clown. This country is in a better place without his input on policies. By watching the YouTube video he clearly demonstrates that he is an amateur.
Rolston needs to explain things to Kenny in a language that he can understand. Like OK Kenny, you have a pound of coke, now tell me how many times you can take one ounce out of that?
This stuff should be dealt with my third party financial specialists. These guys are not qualified.
Kenny certainly isn’t qualified in any way shape or form, unless it’s cutting the share.
Regardless of views on Rollie, and he certainly hasn’t helped himself in the past on many occasions, not being smart and financially highly educated is not something you can say of him.
Maybe it was Economics 101 as taught at Cocaine U. or maybe it is just the absence of any understanding of economics, but some people just don’t get that they have wasted our money on vote buying projects that now have to be paid for.
‘Nevertheless, Bryan continued to imply that Anglin was not being entirely honest about the calculations.’
Guess you know all about that!
LMAO LMAO Guess there was no mistake in your intake/outake calculations in previous positions, guess you had to be a little more careful then, they were not politicians and you still have n had no power!
KB, sit down and STFU!!
I always knew Kenny was a knobhead but HOLY this guy’s ego is off the charts📈. George Town Central has chosen their King though clearly, sad times for Cayman when these are the people elected into Parliament.
Yet they put Jay and Isaac back as Ministers who were responsible for the over spending.
Just because they didn’t run with PPM they don’t get blamed here???
I hope Rollie can rein them in cause Saunders nor Panton could.
Look at all the paving alone Jay did in North Side and building a pickle ball court just before elections.
People didn’t care how reckless the spending was but they will care when government has to increase taxes to pay for the vote buying projects
Kenny baby, your frivolous spending in the last few months of your reign tipped us over the cliff. We have no money. In fact, we owe money. No, you can’t have your park. Go sit down.
Leave the Financials to the grown upstairs Kenny.
You clearly have no idea how budgets work.
Only with the supporting underworld, can’t go back to that now n your Payers now moved on to others! That why you desperate now!
No apology for the young Caymanian and others lives you destroyed!
They are not being honest. They are making out that the government finances are in dire straits, so come end of fiscal year, they will look good with a surplus and can pass the blame in the event of a large deficit. Polittricks at its finest.
Is Kenny on crack or something?
So sorry KB retained his seat.
The territory mourns with you.
term limits please and let’s insist on some sort of basic financial test before any of them can even run for office please