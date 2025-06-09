Anglin confirms April deficit and growing spending

Minister Rolston Anglin chairs Finance Committee

(CNS): Public finances continue to be in trouble, and the new government is facing a looming crisis as demands on public services grow. At an eleventh-hour meeting of Finance Committee on Friday, the Cayman Islands Government approved over $45 million of additional spending on healthcare provision and welfare to enable it to pay bills. An increase in demand from families in need and the healthcare bill for indigents comes as the new finance minister, Rolston Anglin, confirmed that there was a deficit in April of over CI$22 million.

The opposition raised objections about receiving just 22 hours’ notice for the meeting, but Anglin rejected Deputy PPM Leader Kenneth Bryan’s attempt to get it shifted to Monday. The finance minister made it clear that the money was needed so the CIG could pay its bills this month, and that the meeting could not wait because civil servants had to have the authority to spend money this week.

Juliana O’Connor Connolly was the only member of Finance Committee unable to make the meeting. Therefore, the people were adequately represented by the 18 members present, the minister said.

As he explained what the money was needed for, he also spelt out the current state of the CIG’s finances, which he said would be running a deficit for the rest of the year. He said that for April, there was a reported deficit of CI$22.1 million, which is double the deficit for the same month last year.

“While the operating surplus of $262.1 million at the end of March 2025 is commendable, it is important to recognise that this amount will be depleted over the remainder of the year due to the monthly deficits between April and December,” he told his colleagues. He noted that the potential deficit that will accumulate this year was due to the $58 million the previous Cabinet added to the first four months of this year’s spending plan.

Anglin said the forecast deficit, currently around $26 million, could increase unless corrective action is taken by the government. He said that to maintain its “financial stability and return to prudent fiscal responsibility”, the new coalition has begun taking corrective action with the aim of “curtailing expenditure during the remainder of this year and rolling out planned legislation” that had been expected to generate additional income but wasn’t implemented by the previous administration.

Explaining why this additional money was needed now, despite efforts to cut spending, Anglin stated that $14.4 million was allocated for financial assistance due to the rising cost of living and the challenges many Caymanians face in affording basic expenses and coping with economic hardships.

He also said that the number of families receiving help was increasing. As of April, there were 1,724 households receiving financial assistance, 1,000 of which receive long-term help. However, the social development ministry confirmed that the entire $12 million appropriated for financial assistance in 2025 had been fully exhausted, and no further payments could be made until the committee approves the additional funds.

The members also voted to allocate $8.25 million for medical care for indigents and $20.54 million for tertiary medical care, locally or overseas, for Caymanians who are either uninsured or inadequately covered.

However, the finance minister warned that the additional funds for healthcare would not be enough to see them through the whole year, and they were expecting to come back in September to vote for more money. Given the increasing number of recipients and growing healthcare costs, more funds would be needed by then, he said, as he stressed the need for the government to provide more realistic budget forecasting for these expenditures in the future.

It became clear during the meeting that the previous Cabinet had deliberately under-budgeted for these items to divert funds for other projects. As the members of the last three Cabinets, many of whom are now on the opposition benches, argued over who was to blame, in the end there was broad acceptence that in future budgets had to be more realistic about the money that the CIG has to spend on welfare, given the rising cost of living, especially soaring healthcare costs.