Anglin confirms April deficit and growing spending
(CNS): Public finances continue to be in trouble, and the new government is facing a looming crisis as demands on public services grow. At an eleventh-hour meeting of Finance Committee on Friday, the Cayman Islands Government approved over $45 million of additional spending on healthcare provision and welfare to enable it to pay bills. An increase in demand from families in need and the healthcare bill for indigents comes as the new finance minister, Rolston Anglin, confirmed that there was a deficit in April of over CI$22 million.
The opposition raised objections about receiving just 22 hours’ notice for the meeting, but Anglin rejected Deputy PPM Leader Kenneth Bryan’s attempt to get it shifted to Monday. The finance minister made it clear that the money was needed so the CIG could pay its bills this month, and that the meeting could not wait because civil servants had to have the authority to spend money this week.
Juliana O’Connor Connolly was the only member of Finance Committee unable to make the meeting. Therefore, the people were adequately represented by the 18 members present, the minister said.
As he explained what the money was needed for, he also spelt out the current state of the CIG’s finances, which he said would be running a deficit for the rest of the year. He said that for April, there was a reported deficit of CI$22.1 million, which is double the deficit for the same month last year.
“While the operating surplus of $262.1 million at the end of March 2025 is commendable, it is important to recognise that this amount will be depleted over the remainder of the year due to the monthly deficits between April and December,” he told his colleagues. He noted that the potential deficit that will accumulate this year was due to the $58 million the previous Cabinet added to the first four months of this year’s spending plan.
Anglin said the forecast deficit, currently around $26 million, could increase unless corrective action is taken by the government. He said that to maintain its “financial stability and return to prudent fiscal responsibility”, the new coalition has begun taking corrective action with the aim of “curtailing expenditure during the remainder of this year and rolling out planned legislation” that had been expected to generate additional income but wasn’t implemented by the previous administration.
Explaining why this additional money was needed now, despite efforts to cut spending, Anglin stated that $14.4 million was allocated for financial assistance due to the rising cost of living and the challenges many Caymanians face in affording basic expenses and coping with economic hardships.
He also said that the number of families receiving help was increasing. As of April, there were 1,724 households receiving financial assistance, 1,000 of which receive long-term help. However, the social development ministry confirmed that the entire $12 million appropriated for financial assistance in 2025 had been fully exhausted, and no further payments could be made until the committee approves the additional funds.
The members also voted to allocate $8.25 million for medical care for indigents and $20.54 million for tertiary medical care, locally or overseas, for Caymanians who are either uninsured or inadequately covered.
However, the finance minister warned that the additional funds for healthcare would not be enough to see them through the whole year, and they were expecting to come back in September to vote for more money. Given the increasing number of recipients and growing healthcare costs, more funds would be needed by then, he said, as he stressed the need for the government to provide more realistic budget forecasting for these expenditures in the future.
It became clear during the meeting that the previous Cabinet had deliberately under-budgeted for these items to divert funds for other projects. As the members of the last three Cabinets, many of whom are now on the opposition benches, argued over who was to blame, in the end there was broad acceptence that in future budgets had to be more realistic about the money that the CIG has to spend on welfare, given the rising cost of living, especially soaring healthcare costs.
See the full proceedings on CIGTV’s YouTube Channel and the appropriations bill below:
I just don’t understand why we can be in deficit when every four years we elect financial geniuses like Kenny, Jay, Isaac, Elio, Bernie, Saunders, JonJon, Sabrina, Heather, McKeeva, Dr. Frank etc. etc. etc.
Can someone remind me why we didn’t elect Kivey as Premier?
This is all a game Ministers play with the budget. At least the Premium was forthcoming about it..see the Cayman Compass Article:
https://www.caymancompass.com/2025/06/09/mps-vote-45m-in-new-welfare-funding-as-cash-runs-out/
To following is an extract from this article:
“The premier suggested he had agreed to “take a significant cut” for his ministry in order to facilitate a “balanced budget” at the urging of other Cabinet members, including Bryan himself. He said the advice was to take a cut for financial assistance rather than other “non-essential items”, because MPs were unlikely to ever turn down subsequent supplementary funding requests for something like financial assistance or healthcare.”
Increase in health care cost is mainly due to increased practice of defensive medicine at HSA. Go in with a headache and your doctor at HSA will now order a MRI (CT scan etc) of the brain – as this will increase HSA revenue! This happened to someone I know who was told not worry as the insurance company would cover the MRI scan … and they found nothing with the MRI scan ..but all this resulted in increase in annual insurance premium.
The hiring freeze at HSA now means overworked HSA doctors refer patients to other hospitals on Island…. resulting in increased costs (as some tests will be repeated at the new hospital and the doctor in charge has to once again evaluate the patient).
Why did CIMA issue Health City affiliated company (owned by the same parent company listed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange) a domestic health insurance licence to provide health insurance? [The loophole here is that CIMA licensed entity doing domestic business does not need Caymanian participation…where as an LCCL is required for most other domestic businesses. When will CIMA/CIG fix this loop hole?]. This effectively means that those with “Health City Health Insurance Cover” can get treatment at Health City at discounted rates since most hospitals outside Cayman (including in the USA) have negotiated rates with insurance companies. The rest of us in the meanwhile see health insurance premiums increase…since HSA, private physicians and other hospitals in Cayman do not offer negotiated rates for Health Insurnace companies.
The CI Health Insurance Commission needs to investigate this…and ensure that there is level playing field.
PS: Health City PR machine will now get into full gear!
CI Health Insurance Commission? The insurance industry’s OfReg?
Do nothing, have a whole staff complement which piles it up, and collect big pay!
Any comment from Juliana?
Handout capital of the world.
That’s why unna won’t stay home, nah true?
Handing out residency and Status.
Jamaican maid, low wage earner, no property, has Residency.
Her Jamaican son has status for marrying Caymanian girl with 2children. He’s got another Caymanian pregnant and left his wife.
Corruption in and amongst Jamaican community. They have a Jamaican JP who will look after their needs..smh..
So it is now evident that Cinico Coverage for the over 65s and under 18s will be put on the back burner for now. Nothing has been forthcoming since the New Govt took over. I will now still be paying Healthcare Costs from my widow’s mite pension depriving me of basic necessities in life. I thought the NCFC was looking out for the well-being of the seniors and pensioners. Very disappointed as no one is addressing this passed motion.
Let me paste the last paragraph so you can read it again: It became clear during the meeting that the previous Cabinet had deliberately under-budgeted for these items to divert funds for other projects. As the members of the last three Cabinets, many of whom are now on the opposition benches, argued over who was to blame, in the end there was broad acceptance that in future budgets had to be more realistic about the money that the CIG has to spend on welfare, given the rising cost of living, especially soaring healthcare costs.
None of them care about the seniors because they get everything paid for. Stop and scale back all the vanity projects (Brac school, Bryant park), stop anything at the airport and prison, reduce all elected members & high paid civil servants pay to a more reasonable amount (they all are guaranteed there jobs anyway) and get spending to a more manageable figure. The world is heading towards a major recession so why wait until the bottom completely drops out before changes are made. Since PPM are so worried about things, they should be leading the charge on this anyway. Hope all the big vehicles have been turned in, get Honda Fits in a motor pool for them to use for government business (not drinking sprees), checked out and back in at the end of the day.
Nobody has thumbs up or down, because you presented a mixed message. Your beginning was spot on, but then you endorsed PPM leading the charge.
Positivity + Negativity = Neutrality.
Jay in a Honda Fit is not a sight anyone wants or needs to see.
Please stop. It has been politely explained to you a few times and in different ways, that these things cannot happen overnight.
You stop. You are denigrating seniors who have already paid their dues many times over. They did what they were told by the various governments, and now they are left high and dry. How dare you disrespect them.
“politely explained”, my ass. You need a lesson in common courtesy, humility and respect.
I hear Switzerland is great at this time of the year.
You mean Kenny isn’t going to get a waterfront park to go along with Scranton Park?
Kenny playing big man wanting meeting postponed, Juju being Juju, too lazy to show up for work now.
Time to stop
Kenny crack park
Kenny crack beach bar
New Northward resort consultants being paid $8Million…(yes $8Million)..!
Kenny private jet terminal.
Andre, Kathy, Heather?? are you sharing the blame here?
If any of current Cabinet should share blame it would be Jay and Isaac. But JOCC and Kenny were main culprits in blowing the budget. See all that they committed to in first 4 months of 2025 before Elections.
“As the members of the last three Cabinets, many of whom are now on the opposition benches, argued over who was to blame.”
I’m pretty sure the current government also have quite a few members that make up a large part of the last three cabinets.
is it any wonder nothing ever changes
What percentage of the persons requiring and receiving assistance are not originally from here?
How much of the government’s budget is spent providing for the healthcare and education expenses of person who are not originally from here?
How many Caymanians have be displaced from meaningful employment and promotion opportunities by persons not originally from here ad are resultingly looking to the CIG for support?
How much of the strain on our infrastructure is attributable to persons paying less than $1,000 a year in work permit fees and what is the fair cost attributable to that burden.
THE PROBLEM IS AN IMMIGRATION PROBLEM!
Deport all the buy a work permit people. Raid the big construction projects checking on the workers permits and if they are working outside the terms of their existing permit. Clean up this place now. Get the WORC people out of the office and out on the sites checking like the old days.
Back in 2016 or ’17, Mr. Ezzard Miller presented a few options to diminish the cost of health care. All his suggestions were ignored by the PPM. No one knew more or better than the almighty PPM, you see. Forward to present day. Nearly a whopping $60 million in healthcare costs. Why do I need a doctor’s prescription for a blood test? If I am willing and able to pay the cost of it out of my own pocket, then I should be free to walk into any duly licensed lab and request a test and then go see my doctor with results in hand. That would cut time for the doctor to ascertain what ails me, and prescribe the correct treatment from the get go. That simple change alone would result in a couple hundred thousand dollars’ savings for CINICO.
Stop giving duty exemptions to millionaires building houses no caymanian will ever own. Stop lining their pockets and line your own.