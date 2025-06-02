Airport projects may be shelved as NCFC shapes policy

Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman

(CNS): As the public consultation period on redevelopment projects at the three airports draws to a close, government officials have said the various proposals are all under review. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is currently consulting on the draft Terms of Reference (ToRs) for environmental impact assessments (EIAs) on the controversial projects, which the premier told CNS will provide valuable data to help the coalition shape its policy. But no decision has been made on these redevelopment plans.

The tourism minister in the previous administration, Kenneth Bryan, had backed all the proposed projects the CIAA wanted to pursue as part of its Grand Master Plan. However, the costly proposals have raised a number of concerns, which were highlighted at the recent public meetings on the ToRs.

The proposal to extend the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman by 1,900 feet into the North Sound not only threatens the marine environment, but at an estimated cost of almost $28 million, it is also an expense that was not justified in the original outline business case.

CNS has also learned that there are no existing agreements in place for any European airlines to fly directly into Cayman.

At a meeting last week, Kerith McCoy, a former CIAA chairperson, said the current management team appeared to be operating on the basis of “if we build it, they will come”, since no long-haul European carriers have made any deals to do so.

He stated that during his long career, the CIAA had spoken with airlines, but no commitments were ever made. He pointed out that Cayman is not marketed in Europe and warned that the authority was risking a costly project with no benefits.

His comments echoed those made in many CNS comments on the subject and on social media, in which people voiced environmental as well as cost concerns surrounding what many see as an unnecessary project. But it now appears that the Cayman Islands Government is also reconsidering the wisdom of such a project at this stage.

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Little Cayman, where the CIAA continues to claim that the Civil Aviation Authority won’t certify the Edward Bodden Airfield anymore — a claim that has been made for more than two decades — residents of the island once again made it very clear they do not want the airport to be moved or made bigger.

While there are huge costs and environmental concerns associated with the proposed new location in a completely undeveloped part of the island, the residents of the smallest of the three Cayman Islands also worry that a new airport with a lengthy runway would lead to the development of the island that the majority of residents don’t want.

They have made it clear, time and time again, that relocation is not their preferred option, despite the project manager’s constant claim that this was so.

With District Administration Minister Nickolas DaCosta and Parliamentary Secretary Wayne Panton in attendance, the government representatives stated that the move was by no means set in stone and that the CIG would consider expanding the terms of reference for the Little Cayman project EIA to include bringing the current location up to meet safety standards.

Panton made it clear that no decision has been made yet, but the government should consider all of the options within the EIA process.

He explained that the UK, as well as the CAA, requires the government to look into what can be done about the situation in Little Cayman and to engage in the EIA process, but that doesn’t mean the airfield must be relocated. He said discussions were ongoing among NCFC members about what they want to prioritise.

DaCosta said the government recognises the need for safety upgrades. The current consultation began under the previous administration, but the new government has yet to make any decisions about the airport projects.

He also noted that there were many options to consider, but one of the most important factors is that the CIG is facing financial problems and a potential deficit. He also confirmed that the government wants the alternative option of redeveloping the existing airfield reviewed under the ToRs.

Speaking to CNS after the meetings, Premier André Ebanks and Tourism Minister Gary Rutty both confirmed that the airport projects were being reviewed by the coalition alongside a long list of proposals currently on the table.

Ebanks said that this new administration came into office with a “process of consultation that’s already in train from the prior administration”, and since the consultants were here from overseas to do the EIAs, it made sense to continue the process. He said the data this will produce will help the NCFC decide what to do.

“This administration hasn’t made any firm decisions on any of the three projects… as we’re taking stock of this information, and as it comes back, we can make a data-driven decision,” he added.