Year begins with huge surplus but deficit still forecast

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government’s financial report for the first quarter of this year has shown a significant surplus, despite higher than expected spending, resulting in the prediction made before the election that 2025 could end in deficit. The first unaudited accounts for this year, covering the pre-election period between 1 January and 31 March, show that the CIG earned $65.7 million more than expected in the budget. And despite spending over $17 million more during this first quarter than forecast, the surplus is still $54.6 million more than had been predicted when the budget was voted in parliament.

While this appears to contradict the predictions made before the elections, the whopping surplus of $268.1 million for the Entire Public Sector (EPS) over the first three months of this year is not unexpected, and it may not prevent the government from facing a serious deficit by year-end unless it can cut spending.

The CIG always collects a significant part of its annual revenue, especially from the financial services sector, in the first quarter and then generally spends more month by month than it collects in revenue. Officials from the treasury said that this surplus could easily be consumed before December, as significant surpluses in the months of January to March are typical.

“It is also typical for the government to experience monthly deficits,” an official from the finance ministry explained to CNS in response to our inquiries. “For April 2025, indications are that there will be a deficit for the month of approximately $22.00 million, which is double the deficit incurred in April 2024 of $10.68 million. Like 2024, it is expected that the last nine months of 2025 will experience monthly deficits.

“Therefore, the $291.9 million surplus as indicated in the 2025 1st Quarter Report will be significantly reduced by the monthly deficits that are typical in the last nine months in each year,” the official added.

The government technocrats said there could still be an overall deficit at the end of this year, as indicated in the 2025 Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update. The official added that the “projection of a deficit for 2025 is not inevitable, but it will require deliberate and corrective action to be taken by government to avoid such an outcome”.

The CIG is unlikely to implement any new taxes or fees, though it could roll out the Department of International Tax Co-operation (DITC) filing fees — new coercive revenue that was expected to start this year. However, the last administration made a policy decision not to implement them, according to the report. Even if it does, those fees would not plug the predicted budget gap, which means that the CIG will need to target spending.

The unaudited results for the first quarter show that the government spent $17.3 million more in January, February and March than the 2025 budget forecast and more than $33 million than it spent during the same period in 2024.

Some savings were made in personnel costs as well as supplies and consumables amounting to more than $14.5 million, but that was wiped out by higher than budgeted levels of expenditure in outputs from statutory authorities and government companies by $4.6 million, outputs from non-governmental suppliers by $11.4 million and transfer payments by $19.5 million.

The report also notes that the savings made in personnel costs and supplies might not be sustained and could be spent later in the year. Vacant posts and delayed projects could also see those savings spent after all. While government revenues continue to climb year on year, so does expenditure, as the services the government supplies to the growing population also increase.

Ultimately, it is not a lack of revenue but these expenditures that will pull the budget into deficit unless the new NCFC administration can take corrective action.