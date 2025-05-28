West Bay woman charged in rental scam
(CNS): A 43-year-old woman from West Bay who was arrested last year in connection with numerous reports about a rental scam has been charged with ten counts of obtaining property by deception. The woman allegedly duped multiple victims into giving her deposits and advance rent for units that they were never given access to. The woman is set to appear in court on 10 June.
