We were the real experiments

Stefanie Ebanks writes: Over the past few months, the people of Cayman rallied, cheered, and called for change… or so it seemed. But last night’s election results tell a more sobering story. While five new faces have entered parliament, let’s be honest, four of them were elected by default. And based on many of the candidates that won, it’s clear that some didn’t truly want change.

Some may not even recognise what real change looks like… let alone what it feels like. This was our moment. We said it in 2017. We said it in 2021. And we said it again in 2025, this was it! Yet here we are, standing on the edge of the abyss. Now let’s see if we are going to free-fall into it.

We had SOME (not all) real options. Principled, prepared, people-centred candidates. But in so many areas across these islands, the vote by you — YES YOU — chose familiarity over progress. It echoed in constituency after constituency, in every ballot that helped entrench the status quo. That’s not just political inertia; that’s personal accountability.

One of the loudest political narratives this election was “experience over experiments”. It was pushed hard by select incumbents and their affiliates. A jab at newer, younger, never-before-elected candidates with fresh ideas and real passion for country. But here’s the truth: The majority of you Caymanians out there didn’t realise that we were the experiment all along.

That same “experience” they’ve been touting has spent the last two decades experimenting on us. On our schools, our healthcare, our housing, our wallets, our future. And somehow, they still sold it to us with a straight face.

Even worse, the very same political party and team that championed “experience over experiments” had several fresh, first-time candidates running on their own ticket. The hypocrisy is astounding. They preached caution against “untested” leadership, while quietly relying on the energy and appeal of new candidates themselves. That slogan wasn’t about principle. It was about power. It was about manipulating a message to protect their incumbency, all while hedging their bets behind the scenes. And Caymanians bought into it again.

It’s astonishing how that slogan was thrown in our faces and how many didn’t take the time to read beyond it. To question what it really meant. The experience they boast about has been marked by mismanagement, neglect, and self-interest. And in the end, of 19 constituencies, only five fresh, new candidates were elected by choice. The rest? Business as usual.

Ultimately, this is what we get. They say God only gives us what we deserve, and if that’s true, then whatever government is formed from here on out, and however they choose to lead this country, I will rest my case and say: God truly gave us what we deserve. What we tolerated. What we settled for. What our self-worth allowed.

Still, there’s a glimmer. If the newly elected members of the emerging parties choose to align with solid, strong-minded independents, we may yet see the rise of a savvy, focused, people-first leadership. Leaders who can fight for this country and bring about even a semblance of real change. Because ANYTHING is better than continuing to be held hostage by the same old political machinery that has drained our hope and divided our people for far too long.

To those elected: this is your moment. No more excuses. Cayman is watching. We demand clarity, courage, and conviction. Lead us forward, or step aside before you’re “cast” aside!