UPM continued additional spending at 11th hour
(CNS): Just three weeks before the elections and a week after the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update report was published by the finance ministry, the minority UPM government continued to rack up additional public spending. Even when then-premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, then-deputy premier Kenneth Bryan, and ministers Dwayne Seymour, Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine knew the public purse was on track for a deficit, they voted an additional CI$6.4 million to the budget appropriations.
On 8 April, the Cabinet approved another $5 million in spending on secondary education for last year and an additional $1.4 million for the home affairs ministry to buy equipment, which may have a negative impact on the government’s cash reserves. According to the brief summary of the Cabinet meeting, the approval was for additional expenditure as there are no equivalent reductions elsewhere.
The Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update, which predicts a deficit of more than $26 million in 2025, became a last-minute hot topic on the election campaign trail. It emerged that almost all of the spending, which had pushed the prediction for public accounts to move into the red by the end of this year, had occurred in the last few months of the UPM minority government, which had been propped up by the opposition Progressives.
While most of those responsible for what could be a significant deficit this year are now in opposition, two of the current Cabinet members are now, along with their colleagues, under pressure to help turn this revised deficit prediction around before the year-end — a job given to Rolston Anglin, the new finance minister.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Praise the lord they’re not in control anymore!
Juju strikes again…
First thing to do is put a hold on the Brac school and the Scranton park; then look at how cost savings can be made (maybe scale them back?) Also they need to look at any other pork barrel crap those slugs pushed through before they got run out. Could a scale back on MP pay be done? How about a scale back on the top paid civil servants? They also need to investigate Seymour’s businesses to see if they are all compliant with all labor laws, pension & health insurance.
Rolston Anglin, the new finance minister.?????? Really?
Did he not ditch a car near the Ritz while intoxicated, then leave the scene and shoplift from a store?
Why don’t Jay and Isaac explain it to us.
No surprise there!
You won’t hear a peep from the new coalition government about this now since 2 of them are members.
Yup and Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine who were part of the UPM Government got no criticism for their part in this as Catron went on the rampage against any PPM Candidate but left those 2 alone. Those same 2 were part of the government why Andre Ebanks et al quit but they took them right back to form the government.
Let’s see if Andre and Peanut can control them where Wayne failed.
too bad they can’t face some sort of traitorous charges for such stupidity