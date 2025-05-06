Two men deny charges over West Bay shooting

Crime scene tape at Centennial Towers after the shooting

(CNS): Four men accused of attempted murder and possession of an illegal gun in relation to a shooting outside Subway in West Bay in February appeared in court Friday. Two of them denied the allegations; one man admitted the gun possession but did not answer the attempted murder charge, while a fourth man did not enter any pleas at all.

Austin Crawford, Dabian Ebanks, Jimmall William Facey and Jamie Ebanks are accused of opening fire in the parking lot of Centennial Towers, hitting a car and one of the buildings. No one was hurt. The two men the shooters were aiming at have not been named, and the police have not offered any details on a motive for the shooting.

The suspects fled in a black Honda Fit, but two of them were quickly apprehended by a Firearms Response Unit along Finch Drive.

All four men remain in custody at HMP Northward and are scheduled to return on 30 May.