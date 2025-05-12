Twin Otter lands safely after engine alert

CAL Twin Otter (photo credit: Cayman Airways)

(CNS): A De Havilland Twin Otter aircraft operated by Cayman Airways landed safely on Cayman Brac, Friday afternoon, after it was diverted there due to an indication of an engine problem during a flight from Grand Cayman to Little Cayman. According to a release from CAL, the crew on Express flight KX4624 followed safety protocols and, as a precautionary measure, elected to divert the plane where maintenance support was available.

The aircraft landed at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) at about 3:40pm and was met by emergency services. The landing and taxi to the gate were uneventful, and the aircraft was temporarily taken out of service upon arrival for inspection. Passengers were assisted upon arrival and re-accommodated as needed. Another Twin Otter aircraft from the Express fleet was dispatched to ensure the completion of the day’s remaining schedule.

Cayman Airways commended the flight crew for their professionalism and swift response in managing the situation.