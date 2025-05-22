Trust appeals for help to save 150-year-old GT house

150-year-old cottage in George Town

(CNS): A traditional 19th century wattle and daub cottage in the heart of George Town that was built around 1875 is at risk of demolition. The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is appealing to the community to help them move and save the cottage, one of the very few historic buildings remaining across the Cayman Islands. The old home is on land that has recently been sold, and there is only a short window of opportunity for it to be rescued.

The National Trust is hoping that members of the community who are interested in preserving the country’s built heritage can help them with the moving costs. Gifford Anderson’s House, which the Trust’s historic register describes as a single-storey home on Ironwood Stilts with wattle and daub walls, is located at the end of Elgin Avenue. The original zinc roof has been changed, and a verandah with a cement floor and a back room made of cement blocks have been added.

The National Trust established a Historic Preservation Fund in 2022, but it has not yet attracted the kind of money needed to relocate this type of historic property. While it is understood that the Trust has land where the house could be placed or held until someone interested in renovating it can be found, there is an immediate need to relocate this old and delicate property, which can be very costly.

There are still no laws in place to protect Cayman’s built heritage, and saving historic buildings is down to the community and non-profit organisations.

“It boils down to finding people with a passion, and the means to see these treasures preserved,” one of the NT’s members said in a social media group appealing for help. “Over the past few years, several have been preserved in situ or by relocation. However, once moved, much of its historic significance is lost, and each time one is moved from its original location, our few remaining ‘historic neighbourhoods’ are fractured and diluted.”

The Trust is also seeking public support to draw attention to the importance of these last remaining historically significant homes and push for their incorporation into new developments where so many have been lost. The Trust has recommended changes to the planning law so that heritage advice can be submitted to the Central Planning Authority when a historic building is at risk due to redevelopment, but there has been no indication that this is likely to be welcome.

The Department of Environment often raises the issue of protecting built heritage when it submits its recommendations in relation to the natural environment. But even in cases where traditional homes were in historic and heritage overlay zones, once the land is proposed for development, the CPA hasn’t refused planning permission or put conditions on landowners about Cayman’s traditional buildings. It has merely encouraged developers to incorporate or relocate these pieces of local history, many of which are now lost.