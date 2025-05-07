The emotional toll of political rhetoric on public school students
I am writing to you as a Year 9 student in the public school system, compelled to express the profound impact of the negative narrative surrounding our education recently propagated during the Cayman 2025 General Election. As I prepare for my upcoming CXC exams, which for many of us start this Monday, 5th May, I find myself reflecting on the emotional toll this rhetoric has taken on my peers and me and feel the need to express those publicly.
In conversations with my friends, I have heard expressions of shame and embarrassment about being a public school student to the extent that some students don’t even want to be seen in their uniforms, so they stay in the car when their parents make supermarket runs on the way home in the evenings.
It is heartbreaking to witness students who have worked tirelessly, earning impressive exam results from as early as Year 8, feeling as though their achievements are overshadowed by a relentless tide of negativity being proffered by adults who are meant to be our example of kindness, respect and dignity, even in moments of disagreement.
The public school system has graduated hundreds of students with eight or more passes, and many have proudly represented the Cayman Islands on international stages at various events, from sports to robotics to chess to service club events.
If you ask yourself and some of the older generation Caymanians, these types of representation opportunities were but a dream and in some cases were unimaginable just twenty years ago. Yet, in the midst of these accomplishments, the candidates chose to ignore the good that public schools have done and continue to do and, in many instances, could not find a SINGLE positive thing to say about the system. The very system that educated some of them and their parents!
They failed to acknowledge the strides made by previous governments that have benefitted us immensely including the meals provided at no cost, ensuring that hunger no longer distracts us from learning or the computers that allow us to produce our work effectively and the modern facilities that inspire us to dream bigger, even when the challenges of living on a small island can feel daunting.
As the election unfolded, the narrative surrounding our education system became increasingly negative, especially in the last few weeks, culminating in a barrage of disparaging remarks right before our CXC and other external exams that WILL affect our future — the same future they say they are fighting for on our behalf.
The truth is, the weight of this negativity has been unbearable for many of us. We are expected to perform well in our exams, yet we have been subjected to months-long campaigns that have left many of us questioning our worth, value, abilities, as well as the value of the education we have been provided thus far by virtue of being public school students.
While I am fortunate to have supportive parents with whom I can discuss my feelings and get the support I need to rise above it, I know that not every child has that safety net. The emotional damage inflicted upon my peers is real and concerning.
I must also think about my teachers, those who have given up countless hours of their weekends, holidays and afternoons to support us in every way possible. Many teachers have become parental figures for students, offering the only hug some of us might receive in a day or the only words of encouragement we will hear. Yet, their tireless efforts have been carelessly tossed aside in the prevailing negativity.
As I close, it is disheartening to think that the very leaders we look up to have not considered the impact of their words on the nation’s children. Going forward, I implore all who speak about our education system to think before they vocalise their criticisms. Your words carry weight, and the children of this nation are listening. It is our future that is at stake, and your words can either lift us up or tear us down.
Please remember that we are more than just statistics or subjects of political debate. We are students with dreams, aspirations, and the potential to contribute positively to our society.
Sincerely,
A Caymanian Year 9 public school student
One of the issues with Year 9 students taking CXC exams is their relative lack of maturity compared to Year 11 students, who are typically more prepared for external exams. This maturity gap contributes to divisiveness in the upper years of high school, which is a common problem in the public school system.
To the student that wrote this, I’ll tell you that it is very encouraging to know that we do indeed have intelligent Caymanian students in the public school system. You are clearly a remarkable young person. That said, I’ll ask you a very direct question. How many of your peers will be prepared for either a job interview or an interview with an overseas university IMMEDIATELY upon graduation from a Cayman public high school? Are they as articulate as you clearly are? Do they display the comportment of a confident, intelligent person? Can they be engaging and hold a conversation on various subjects? Will they have the scores to get into an overseas university? If the majority of your peers are not ready for the next phase in their lives, then we have a serious problem and it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Education, the public school system, and frankly ALL Caymanians to fix the problem. Caymanians deserve better and we must demand better. Not only because our tax dollars are paying for it. But also for the betterment of our society as a whole. If the majority of your peers aren’t at your level, then you should be demanding better too.
Stop interrogating this student. Answer HER questions. You are a moron
While the local education systems do their best with what they have, the reality is that they do not compete at a regional level let alone an international level. Cayman is too small of a community with too strong of an economy to have mediocre education. I understand this student’s narrative – but the reality is that the education in Cayman is far from great. To be proud of what has been achieved thus far by students and educators is important – but it is also important to see the reality around us. Why do we have students coming into UCCI not knowing the BASICS of essay writing and how to structure an essay? Yes, we have students who are excelling with what they have – but the reality of the statistics is that MOST students are not. MOST students are not being given the resources they need – most students do not have the stability at home, or the resources at home, or the warm environment at home, that enables them to come to school and give their academics everything they have. I understand the frustrations of the students – but let’s not allow a lack of positive feedback blind us from the unfortunate reality that there are severe flaws in Cayman’s education system. I saw it when I was in high school- in both private and public – neither one of the educational systems prepared me to attend an international university. And I see this still happening today – students come to UCCI with massive gaps in their academic knowledge – knowledge which should have been covered in high school as the academic BASICS. And then, I see it furthered in UCCI with teachers who have suspect methods of teaching. I sympathize with the students – but I urge the community, young and old, to not allow emotions to get in the way of Cayman’s reality. I want more for my country than what it currently is providing my people – I hope my readers want the same.
Sincerely,
A young Caymanian.
@Anonymous 07/05/2025 at 12:29 pm – Clapping hands emoji! I think you’ve pretty much conveyed the sentiment of every Caymanian that wants our public-school students to have access to the BEST education opportunities possible.
Pray all students do good.🙏
Thank you for being brave and speaking out💖
this young student is amazing! but the scores do not lie. this student is an outlier not the norm. IS it the student, the teachers or the schools? I would say a bit of all three. I have gone to multiple public schools, and for me, I would say that we need to address what we classify as teachers. How can someone who has no degree, and has not gone to a proper teacher’s college be a teacher? start there.
You are not comparing apples to apples. The private schools have the option of kicking out students who might “lower” their standards thus making for a false equivalence with test scores.
We have an old saying in Cayman “a bad carpenter always blames his tools”, so don’t blame the teachers.
I went to public school and I sent my children to public school. Not so much because I couldn’t afford it, but because it was necessary for them to mix with the people with whom they would interact for the rest of their lives. And yes, their SAT scores were higher than any of the kids in the private schools. That’s because their parents took an interest in their education, similar to what the individual in this viewpoint is experiencing.
What we are experiencing here is quite a few Caymanian families have become quite wealthy, beyond their expectations (while many still life in abject poverty) and somehow believe they can buy their child an education. Money alone will not educate your child.
On his/her current track, I have no doubt that the writer of this viewpoint will be successful in life. Should he/she become disillusioned, give up, and go down the road of drugs, there is still an opportunity for he/she and others to redeem themselves by getting into politics; one of the best paying careers to be found in Cayman.
@ Anonymous 07/05/2025 at 1:32 pm – You had me agreeing with you, right up to your statement about politics in Cayman being one the best paying careers. This, in my opinion, is one of our country’s biggest problems. Too many Caymanians see getting elected as a way to earn a decent income. They see it was a way to improve their own circumstances, and not the circumstances of the people who elect them. How many political candidates in Cayman have run for offices after failed careers or failed businesses or because they’re in financial problems? We see it every election cycle. Let’s stop electing career politicians and start electing people with a real desire to improve the lives of the people they represent. It should be about the SERVICE and not about the SALARY.
You had me agreeing with you, right up to your statement about politics in Cayman being one the best paying careers.
Unfortunately CNS still hasn’t implemented the sarcasm font.
I went to both public and private school here – I can assure you I can indicate on one hand the number of students who were kicked out of private school in the years that I was there and one hand would be generous in terms of counting. Explusions were almost always for serious behavioural issues rather than academic issues, to illustrate that fact I know students who repeated years due to poor grades multiple times, who were in summer school every year for their entire time at the schools etc. The idea that students are kicked out to bump up performance numbers is not true. The only way to realistically be kicked out of a private school based on grades is to combine that with behavioural issue or breaking rules regarding academic integrity literally refusing to do any work at all for example, or repeatedly cheating, plagiarising or something along those lines.
Yes, private schools can pick, choose and refuse to take low performing students in the first place but they have to balance that ability with their need to have enough students enrolled to pay tuition for their facilities and staff. None of the major private schools is operating in a manner where they are simply only letting in top performing students and refusing all others. In my experience public and private schools have a similar experience, every class has high performing students, most students are average and then there are some number of below average students.
Where students are denied admission, I would wager they are far more often denied based on a lack of class spaces rather than simply being unwilling to take a student based on grades. There are still plenty of students getting below average grades or failing classes within private schools because at the end of the day they are still paying full fare whether they pass or fail, whether they are the top of the class or the bottom of the barrel. The schools are not charities even if some are run by churches, they put economic considerations far above other factors.
You are correct that wealth alone does not indicate or predict academic success, but it does help, when parents can pour more resources into ensuring their kids get the extra help they need or can afford to pay for programs to prepare them for testing and exams etc. From what I saw the real cause of the discrepancy is that private school students are more often than not have more attention put on them whether that is smaller class sizes, or external prep and assistance. They often have parents who have the time and ability to assist them with their work or to follow up to ensure at a minimum they are doing what they need to do.
To the student who wrote this: well done. You’ve put together a very good piece of work despite your age.
That said, we all know there are high achievers in the public schools. Go to one of the graduation ceremonies and you’ll witness the same 5% of the kids getting all the awards and that’s great for the top 5% of kids. Those top kids are going to go to top schools and get top jobs and probably be set for a long time.
The concern lies with the other 95%. Concern lies with the huge number of graduates who are deemed insufficient in their use of English and Math. Right now I have a graduated student interning who was asked to add some bills together for a sum. The bills were a $5, 3x$1 and a $10. He told me he thinks it adds to $12.
The rest of the bell curve is not where it’s supposed to be. The high flying overachievers are doing great and they deserve whatever accolades they get.
You are receiving a “good” education; we want you get an excellent one. It is the one thing the community can give you, that will ensure you have the best opportunities to build the life you want for yourself and (eventually) your family. Beyond that, I understand how you feel and agree with the views you expressed.
To the Year 9 author, you are a blessing in waiting for these islands. I hope you will succeed in everything you undertake and not be faced with rejection upon entering the job market, like so many of your colleagues will undoubtedly face. Hope you’ll never be ‘under qualified’ or indeed ‘too qualified’ for a job of your choice in Cayman. Hope a lower or higher paid work permit holder will never be selected over you, for any post for which you’re qualified.
Good luck with your exams.
This saddens me but at the same time it makes me so hopeful! I have been praying that I get to live to see the day that bold, brilliant, educated, capable, Caymanians speak up, step up, and take Cayman forward in a positive way! Thank you for speaking up and voicing the concerns of young Caymanians. Unfortunately Caymanians do not speak up enough and just let things slide! But I am hopeful that your generation and others to come will demand, insist and require, a Cayman that you all deserve, one that guarantees a bright positive future filled with unlimited opportunities for Caymanians! Remember that there is always a silent majority out there, who see the bright side of Cayman and the many young Caymanians who continue to excel and make us proud; we know that the power seeking politicians and their naysayers spew doom and gloom for one reason only…that is to “win” position and power at all costs! I apologize on their behalf to you, your classmates and teachers for their inappropriate words and disregard for all the positives that is praiseworthy yet blatantly ignored by them!
Keep your head up, young one. I’m a born Caymanian who went through the public school system, then went off to get a degree. Truth is, the “system” isn’t really broken, but a lot of students here simply don’t take their education as serious as you do.. Also remember during election times, mud gets thrown. Opposing candidates LOVE to bring skeletons out of their competition’s closet around these times every 4 years.
Also, I feel ya.. it took me leaving our islands until I realized people’s opinion of me didn’t matter at all – only what I did for myself and MY life. Stay focused, stay in school, and wear that uniform with pride.
As a Caymanian parent with children attending government schools I am appalled that my kid is teased and bullied because he has brown skin and not black skin. Where the hell did this new level of racism in schools come from?
I sympathize with you and your child but, in reality, “shadeism” has always existed here. It is why you hear silly statements such as “those places/clothes/events too white for me”. Many grandparents and parents pass it down to their children without even realizing it (which is sad). As parents, it is up to us to not allow such narrow-minded beliefs to take root in our children’s hearts and minds.
The failed public education system is not your fault.
TRUTH… it’s like Oil on Water… it always rises to the top.. !!!
THANKS, to the BOLD, highly intelligent, PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENT, who chose to share TRUTH…!!!
OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS should be accorded the ACCOLADES they deserve… !!! We’ve just heard from a Public School Student, who has done what many POLITICIANS fail to do; TELL THE TRUTH…!!!
60% of national results are below the required standard. That cannot be denied, hidden or minimized. We need to praise the 40%, certainly, but the rest needs help urgently.
50% of national results are below the median in every country.
Well said! We don’t all feel this way and some of us are very proud of you and your endeavors to better yourself. Remember this!