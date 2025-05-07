The emotional toll of political rhetoric on public school students

I am writing to you as a Year 9 student in the public school system, compelled to express the profound impact of the negative narrative surrounding our education recently propagated during the Cayman 2025 General Election. As I prepare for my upcoming CXC exams, which for many of us start this Monday, 5th May, I find myself reflecting on the emotional toll this rhetoric has taken on my peers and me and feel the need to express those publicly.

In conversations with my friends, I have heard expressions of shame and embarrassment about being a public school student to the extent that some students don’t even want to be seen in their uniforms, so they stay in the car when their parents make supermarket runs on the way home in the evenings.

It is heartbreaking to witness students who have worked tirelessly, earning impressive exam results from as early as Year 8, feeling as though their achievements are overshadowed by a relentless tide of negativity being proffered by adults who are meant to be our example of kindness, respect and dignity, even in moments of disagreement.

The public school system has graduated hundreds of students with eight or more passes, and many have proudly represented the Cayman Islands on international stages at various events, from sports to robotics to chess to service club events.

If you ask yourself and some of the older generation Caymanians, these types of representation opportunities were but a dream and in some cases were unimaginable just twenty years ago. Yet, in the midst of these accomplishments, the candidates chose to ignore the good that public schools have done and continue to do and, in many instances, could not find a SINGLE positive thing to say about the system. The very system that educated some of them and their parents!

They failed to acknowledge the strides made by previous governments that have benefitted us immensely including the meals provided at no cost, ensuring that hunger no longer distracts us from learning or the computers that allow us to produce our work effectively and the modern facilities that inspire us to dream bigger, even when the challenges of living on a small island can feel daunting.

As the election unfolded, the narrative surrounding our education system became increasingly negative, especially in the last few weeks, culminating in a barrage of disparaging remarks right before our CXC and other external exams that WILL affect our future — the same future they say they are fighting for on our behalf.

The truth is, the weight of this negativity has been unbearable for many of us. We are expected to perform well in our exams, yet we have been subjected to months-long campaigns that have left many of us questioning our worth, value, abilities, as well as the value of the education we have been provided thus far by virtue of being public school students.

While I am fortunate to have supportive parents with whom I can discuss my feelings and get the support I need to rise above it, I know that not every child has that safety net. The emotional damage inflicted upon my peers is real and concerning.

I must also think about my teachers, those who have given up countless hours of their weekends, holidays and afternoons to support us in every way possible. Many teachers have become parental figures for students, offering the only hug some of us might receive in a day or the only words of encouragement we will hear. Yet, their tireless efforts have been carelessly tossed aside in the prevailing negativity.

As I close, it is disheartening to think that the very leaders we look up to have not considered the impact of their words on the nation’s children. Going forward, I implore all who speak about our education system to think before they vocalise their criticisms. Your words carry weight, and the children of this nation are listening. It is our future that is at stake, and your words can either lift us up or tear us down.

Please remember that we are more than just statistics or subjects of political debate. We are students with dreams, aspirations, and the potential to contribute positively to our society.

Sincerely,

A Caymanian Year 9 public school student