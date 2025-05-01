The 2025 Election and Referendum in seven charts
(CNS): The number of votes that each of the winning candidates received tells one story, but the political strength of an MP is shown more clearly by the proportion of votes he or she got. A candidate who was elected with less than 50% of the votes could be vulnerable in future elections. We’ve made a chart for the turnout in each constituency and looked to see if there is any correlation to the likelihood or otherwise of an incumbent winning — there doesn’t appear to be.
We’ve also looked at the strength of incumbents, the continuing gender disparity in parliament, and the emphatic answer to the port question in the referendum.
NUMBER OF VOTES FOR EACH WINNING CANDIDATE
PROPORTION OF VOTES FOR WINNING CANDIDATES
|PPM
|CINP
|TCCP
|IND
|Joey Hew
|Nickolas DaCosta
|André Ebanks
|Rolston Anglin
|Roy McTaggart
|Julie Hunter
|Wayne Panton
|Chris Saunders
|Pearline McGraw-Lumsden
|Michale Myles
|Katherine Ebanks-Wilks
|Isaac Rankine
|Roy Tatam
|Garry Rutty
|Heather Bodden
|Jay Ebanks
|Kenneth Bryan
|Juliana O’Connor-Connolly
|Dwayne Seymour
VOTER TURNOUT BY CONSTITUENCY
Referendum results
- Question 1: Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure?
- Question 2: Do you support the introduction of a National Lottery in the Islands?
- Question 3: Do you support the decriminalisation of the consumption and possession of small amounts of Cannabis?
Source: Elections Office
I hope the independents understands that where a PPM ran against them it’s clear their constituents did not wanted a PPM representing them. So joining the PPM to make the government would be a slap and an insult to the people in their respective districts.
One love!
the no port makes me so happy! the greedy people didn’t win for once!