The 2025 Election and Referendum in seven charts

(CNS): The number of votes that each of the winning candidates received tells one story, but the political strength of an MP is shown more clearly by the proportion of votes he or she got. A candidate who was elected with less than 50% of the votes could be vulnerable in future elections. We’ve made a chart for the turnout in each constituency and looked to see if there is any correlation to the likelihood or otherwise of an incumbent winning — there doesn’t appear to be.

We’ve also looked at the strength of incumbents, the continuing gender disparity in parliament, and the emphatic answer to the port question in the referendum.

NUMBER OF VOTES FOR EACH WINNING CANDIDATE

PROPORTION OF VOTES FOR WINNING CANDIDATES

PPM CINP TCCP IND Joey Hew Nickolas DaCosta André Ebanks Rolston Anglin Roy McTaggart Julie Hunter Wayne Panton Chris Saunders Pearline McGraw-Lumsden Michale Myles Katherine Ebanks-Wilks Isaac Rankine Roy Tatam Garry Rutty Heather Bodden Jay Ebanks Kenneth Bryan Juliana O’Connor-Connolly Dwayne Seymour

VOTER TURNOUT BY CONSTITUENCY

Referendum results

Question 1: Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure?

Question 2: Do you support the introduction of a National Lottery in the Islands?

Question 3: Do you support the decriminalisation of the consumption and possession of small amounts of Cannabis?

Visit the CNS Election Section Interactive map for more details.

Source: Elections Office