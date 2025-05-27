Sustainability minister outlines work but mum on dump

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Parliamentary Secretary Wayne Panton

(CNS): Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, who has taken on health and sustainability, has outlined some of the work that has started to deliver on national priorities and to enhance the well-being of Caymanians and the Islands. The new ministry combines health, environment and sustainability into a single portfolio to enhance public health, access to care, the quality of the natural environment and long-term community resilience.

But in a press release about her first official meeting with former sustainability minister Wayne Panton, who is now the parliamentary secretary, and the entire senior civil service leadership team, there was no mention of how the ministry plans to tackle the problem of the George Town landfill.

Last summer, before she and three of her colleagues resigned from the UPM government, Ebanks-Wilks pulled the plug on talks between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart over a future waste management project, largely because of the costs.

The issue was one of the factors that led to her resignation after she and her colleagues learned that then-minister Dwayne Seymour had been involved in side talks with the Dart organisation without Ebanks-Wilks’ knowledge.

However, the exit talks dragged on, and in March, as the election Campaign got underway, the negotiation period came to an end with several issues still unresolved. Since then, there has been no comment from the old or new administration about what should happen next.

In the release about the new coalition’s agenda to deliver immediate and measurable impacts in the areas relating to this new ministry, there was no mention of the dump except to say that sustainable waste management was part of the plan to coordinate climate-related health risks, food and water security, and access to safe, healthy environments, described as “essential building blocks of a resilient society” that will contribute to the overall quality of life for Caymanians.

“We are getting down to work,” said Ebanks-Wilks. “The well-being of our people and the health of our environment go hand in hand. From ensuring access to quality healthcare to protecting our natural resources and planning for a sustainable future, this ministry is about improving life today while safeguarding the Cayman Islands for generations to come.”

Officials said a number of key initiatives were already progressing, including the development of national clinical standards for healthcare practitioners, updates to major pieces of health legislation, the implementation of findings from the STEPS 2023 National Health Survey, the enhancement of the management of the marine ecosystems, and initiatives to enhance energy efficiency and climate resiliency.

These efforts reflect a growing understanding that health outcomes are shaped not only by services, but also by the broader social, economic and environmental conditions in which people live.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks, who leads the ministry’s civil service team, emphasised the importance of teamwork in achieving meaningful results as she outlined the ministry’s structure and its various portfolios.

“Bringing these areas together into one ministry allows us to break down silos and think more systemically,” Ebanks said. “We are focused on building a cohesive, high-performing team that collaborates across sectors to deliver for the public. This is an important opportunity to rethink how we serve the people of the Cayman Islands — and how we safeguard our future.”

In the release, officials said that over the coming weeks, Ebanks-Wilks will continue briefings with her staff, engage with key stakeholders, and begin shaping the ministry’s strategic direction with a strong focus on delivering results that matter to Caymanians.