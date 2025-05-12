Suspect drunk driver ploughs down pedestrians

(CNS): A driver of a Honda Fit who was three times over the legal limit for alcohol was arrested early on Saturday morning on suspicion of DUI and other traffic offences after he ploughed into two pedestrians who were walking along North Sound Road close to the junction of Seymour Drive. The police were called to the scene around 1:40am.

It was reported that the Honda left the road, collided with a post, and then struck the two people. The police said the car then left the scene. EMS attended the location and provided medical attention to the pedestrians, who had received minor injuries.

Soon afterwards, police officers located the Honda. The driver was arrested, and a roadside breath test was conducted, which found that he was three times over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

The case is currently under investigation, police said.