Student knocked off bike in JGHS car park

John Gray High School

(CNS): A student escaped unscathed from a minor collision in the car park of the John Gray High School on Wednesday after cycling into the path of a car entering the campus, driven by one of the teachers. According to the Department of Education Services, the minor motor vehicle incident occurred at around 8:00am, when the student crossed in front of the car. Although the teacher took “quick evasive action”, his car hit the bicycle, knocking the student off.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded promptly, and neither the student nor the teacher was injured. Officials thanked the EMS team for their swift response and urged students and motorists to remain vigilant and exercise an abundance of caution, particularly in and around school zones.