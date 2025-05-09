Speed limit cut to 40mph on Frank Sound

Map showing area of speed limit reduction (supplied)

(CNS): The speed limit along Frank Sound Road between the junctions of Bodden Town and Seaview Roads and Botanic Road has been cut by 10mph, as part of the efforts by the National Roads Authority (NRA) to improve traffic safety in residential areas. The reduction from 50mph to 40mph came into effect Wednesday following a review of traffic patterns, accident data, and community feedback, the NRA said.

This stretch of road is used frequently by school buses, cyclists and pedestrians, especially near the Botanic Park and local residences. Drivers are now urged to exercise caution as the signs are updated. The NRA reminds drivers to stay alert and adhere to the posted speed limits.