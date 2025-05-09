Speed limit cut to 40mph on Frank Sound
(CNS): The speed limit along Frank Sound Road between the junctions of Bodden Town and Seaview Roads and Botanic Road has been cut by 10mph, as part of the efforts by the National Roads Authority (NRA) to improve traffic safety in residential areas. The reduction from 50mph to 40mph came into effect Wednesday following a review of traffic patterns, accident data, and community feedback, the NRA said.
This stretch of road is used frequently by school buses, cyclists and pedestrians, especially near the Botanic Park and local residences. Drivers are now urged to exercise caution as the signs are updated. The NRA reminds drivers to stay alert and adhere to the posted speed limits.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
This is amazing. This will solve absolutely…..nothing.
Enjoy your extra commute time North Siders🤣🤣🤣
What will be done to enforce it?
Speed limits are not relevant if there is no enforcement of them.
The speed limit in south sound is 30mph – every morning while I walk my dog I see people doing 70mph past the board walk where the speed monitor stands.
putin speed bumps
Russia has the best speed bumps.
It’s always been too high in that area. A 50mph zone sees plenty of cars going 60mph and more. There’s a number of driveways and streets that come out into Frank Sound. It’s an absolute cocktail for a serious crash.
It would be nice to have MPH printed beside the number on the signs. As most people think it’s KMH like their dashboard says. Even though British Colony’s follow British road rules that are in MPH.
That would actually make them go slower. Or is that your point- drivers going too slow.
A better thought may be to put the limit in both MPH and KPH on the sign posts. Maybe one in a circle (as current) and the other in a square. Make a clear distinction.
So in this instance
40mph
64.37kph
The signs would be interesting if nothing else.
That is the point. There are so many drivers going 20 miles below the speed limit because they think the signs are KPH. This causes frustration from other drivers who then speed to overtake in the short windows of opportunity (because there are so many cars coming in the opposite direction).
If people would follow the actual speed limit (including slow drivers), there would be a lot less issues.